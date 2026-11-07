Solo Leveling Studio’s Next Big Anime Confirms Release Date With New Trailer – Watch

Now that 2026 is approaching its end, the anime industry is getting ready for its upcoming releases for 2027, including a gorgeous anime from A-1 Pictures. This is the same studio behind Solo Leveling, and it’s known for several acclaimed shows. The studio’s latest project, Bless, is one of the most anticipated anime of 2027. It was already scheduled for the Winter 2027 lineup, and now that the season is closer than ever, the studio confirmed its release date in a new trailer. The gorgeous trailer sheds more light on the main characters before confirming that the anime will premiere on January 8th, 2027.

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The official X handle of the anime also shared a key visual along with the confirmation that the episodes will broadcast every Friday at 11:30 P.M. on Fuji TV’s Noitamina network. The new trailer also introduces the cast and crew, along with a few new glimpses at the main characters. The anime has already gathered a lot of attention not only because of its visuals and unique premise, but also because the studio behind Solo Leveling is producing it, which is enough to pique fans’ interest. Established in 2005, this renowned studio is responsible for creating several modern classics such as Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Your Lie in April, and many more.

Bless Will Be Streaming Globally on Crunchyroll

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Last month, Crunchyroll confirmed acquiring the streaming rights to the anime, although the release schedule hasn’t been revealed yet. We can expect the episodes to drop on the platform around a couple of hours after the Japanese broadcast. The streaming platform has a lot of information to share regarding Bless, including the release time, the regional availability, and the English dub details. The English dub is usually released at least two weeks after the original premiere. Crunchyroll has yet to share its Winter 2027 schedule, which will include all the information regarding the upcoming anime series, including Bless. If the anime is confirmed for an English dub, the platform will also introduce the new cast and crew ahead of the dub’s debut.

Bless Is One of the Most Unique Shonen Series That You Can’t Miss

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

The anime is based on Yukino Sonoyama’s acclaimed Shonen manga, which began serialization in Kodansha’s monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in 2022. The story centers around 15-year-old Aia Udagawa, who has been chosen as a model for the Aoi Festival Artist Contest due to his previous experience. However, amid his inner struggles, he notices Jin Sumisaki, a tall and awkward girl who appears embarrassed about her appearance. The two of them are paired as a model and stylist, which becomes a major turning point in their lives. While Udagawa regrets abandoning his dream after convincing himself he has no talent, Sumisaki lacks the confidence to work as a model despite having the stunning features that make her stand out from the crowd. The story continues as the duo embraces their dreams while giving each other the push needed to break free from the shackles of self-doubt.

Are you excited for the anticipated premiere of Bless? Head down to the comments to let us know about your expectations for the anime.