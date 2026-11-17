Super Dragon Ball Heroes released in the summer of 2018 and ran through August of 2024, and yet, it remains the only full series in the franchise to not get an official English release. In fairness to Toei Animation, it is a non-canon promotional anime, so it’s not even a requirement for the official timeline. However, they built an entire card game and toy line that are available for purchase in the United States. The ardent fans are going to find ways to watch, but for mass consumption a legal release is needed. Especially an English dub.

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The franchise completely embraced the multiverse concept with Dragon Ball Super, and this property fits right into that. It should get the opportunity to introduce its concept. The argument for and against probably pertains to the fact that it’s just an imaginary world inside of Dragon Ball. When Dragon Ball GT and other Dragon Ball movies that are now non-canon were released, they weren’t considered unofficial at the time. Super Dragon Ball Heroes is already known as non-canon, so maybe it’s not getting the release it deserves. The quick plot is mostly a vessel to move the show forward and into the mammoth-level fights, but that’s what it was created for.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Have a Ton of Characters Needing a Dub Debut

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Some powerful fighters made their debut in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes, but they’ve yet to get introduced to the majority of the fans who only know about the official English releases. The Xenoverse versions of Universe 7’s Saiyan fighters are waiting for their official English debut. Xeno Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Trunks, Bardock and more are all Time Patrollers that displayed insane levels of power in the project while villains like the Evil Saiyan Cumber, Demigra and Fu proved to be elite foes to add to the franchise’s roster.

Multiple characters in the series boast plenty of power, but also a myriad of storylines that differ from the canon. Xeno Bardock’s story is interesting because we get to see what Goku’s father would’ve achieved had he never been destroyed by Frieza while his son Raditz also gets a facelift and becomes a higher level Saiyan warrior. Cumber’s first appearance in the promotional anime also gave fans a chance to see two of the biggest Saiyans in the multiverse go toe-to-toe, and that’s not something fans can see anywhere else.

A New Dub Release Would Help Fans Wait A Little Longer

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus released just last month, but the remake is just a recut version of the original. Much Like Dragon Ball Z Kai, it gives something to get the fans by for a bit, but it’s not new content. Dragon Ball Daima has been out for more than two years, but is the most recent brand new release. Super Dragon Ball Heroes getting an English dub release isn’t necessarily new content either, but it’s more significant than a reformatting of a show everyone has already seen.

Fan dubs did their best to give Super Dragon Ball Heroes an English release, but it didn’t have the official voice actors. The promotional series also doesn’t have an official streaming platform either. It’s not on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu or any of the major platforms. Fans had to seek it out through not necessarily the most legal means, and that ultimately made it feel that much cheaper. Toei treated worse content with more respect. It’s time to give the show a broader release with an English dub. Do you think Super Dragon Ball Heroes deserves an official English release? Let us know in the comments.