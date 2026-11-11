Dragon Ball Super Remake Star Confirms English Dub Will Be Newer Than You Think

Dragon Ball Super is about to kick off the official English dub release for its new remake anime series, and one of the stars behind it all has confirmed that Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is going to be much newer than fans might expect. When Dragon Ball Super: Beerus was first announced to be a newly enhanced version of the original TV anime series, it was touted to feature new animation, new cuts, and more. But unfortunately it’s been revealed that there haven’t been many new lines recorded for the series at this point.

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Stars of the original Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Japanese language release revealed that they did not record any new lines for their part of the new series, so fans had been wondering whether or not this would be the same case for the English dub launch. But as Goku voice star Sean Schemmel spoke about during a panel at Collect-A-Con Houston 2026 this past weekend (as spotted by Anime Secrets on YouTube), the English voice cast has all returned and are indeed providing new voice work for its release.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus English Dub Will Feature New Voice Work

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“I’ve been working my ass off on it,” Schemmel stated when asked about Dragon Ball Super: Beerus‘ new English dub release. “I don’t want to go in too much detail because I’m not supposed to…there’s a good amount of original audio being pulled from the edits, but then there’s new stuff which I’m voicing fresh all last week and tomorrow and coming up and so we’re very committed to giving you guys a killer version of Beerus.” As Schemmel further confirmed, the entire cast is committed to this new version, “Crunchyroll’s committed. Toei is committed. The whole cast is here.”

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus‘ English dub release will begin streaming with Crunchyroll on November 12th at 8:00AM PT, and new episodes will then be releasing on a weekly basis from then on for fans in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. While the Japanese release has been featuring older audio, and the dub will as well, thankfully it has been confirmed that there will be some brand new materials for fans of the dub to enjoy when it kicks off its own run.

What Does This Mean Dragon Ball Super: Beerus‘ Future?

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If Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be featuring new English dubbed audio, then there’s a chance that there might be other new materials yet to be seen in the remake anime’s release as well. With the new series confirmed to be tackling the Resurrection F and Universe 6 arcs next, there might be more surprises than expected even if the series is using older audio. The anime has revealed extended versions of fights and other moments seen so far, and at least the dub has confirmed it will offer new materials soon.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has reached the climax of the Battle of Gods arc with its latest episode, but it’s yet to be revealed how many episodes it will be running for before it ends. With two more arcs to go, it’s likely we’ll see it air through the Fall and perhaps even through the Winter 2027 anime schedule before it wraps. But are you going to be checking out Dragon Ball Super: Beerus‘ English dub release? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.

HT – Anime Secrets