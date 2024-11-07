After 14 Years, a Hit Dragon Ball Series Is Now Over

In the midst of celebration, the Dragon Ball fandom is now facing an incredible loss. Son Goku has kept the community entertained with Dragon Ball Daima this fall, leaving many to forget the impending axe facing Dragon Ball Heroes. The long-running series began nearly 14 years ago, and now its time has come to an end.

Rest in peace, Dragon Ball Heroes. You did a job well done. After more than a decade, the hit Dragon Ball spin-off is finished, and fans are looking back at its legacy ahead of the launch of its sequel.

Dragon Ball Heroes Is Now Finished After a 14-Year Run

Earlier this year, the world learned that Super Dragon Ball Heroes was coming to a close, and the news came from Bandai Namco directly. It was there the publisher revealed Dragon Ball Heroes as a whole was closing; In its place, a sequel trading card arcade game would take its place. Dragon Ball Super Divers is now on deck in Japan, and the game is expected to launch shortly in Japan.

As for Super Dragon Ball Heroes, well – Bandai Namco does not want to compete against itself. By taking down the game, it cannot work against the release of Dragon Ball Super Divers. The situation is reminiscent of Overwatch for gaming fans. The original game ran for years successfully before all operations shuttered in light of Overwatch 2. In this case, however, you need to substitute Mercy for a pack of senzu beans.

Following its launch in January 2010, Dragon Ball Heroes has come a long way. From handheld devices to console titles and arcade machines, the game has been incredibly successful. The Dragon Ball IP has leaned into the game’s wild story, and netizens began following Dragon Ball Heroes more closely when it was given its very own anime. The 2018 promotional series brought things to life Dragon Ball fans never expected to see on the screen. And now, fans of the anime and the game are coming together to honor the Dragon Ball spin off.

Dragon Ball Divers Is Now Ready for the Spotlight

Now, let’s be clear. The world of Dragon Ball arcade titles is not over. In Japan, the rollout of Dragon Ball Super Divers has begun, and its reach will continue to grow before the year ends. Developed by Dimps, Dragon Ball Super Divers marks yet another data carddass game for the anime. At this time, there are no plans to bring Dragon Ball Super Divers to consoles, but the game’s success could sway that decision.

In honor of the game’s big launch, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super was asked to bring its story to the page. Toyotaro released a one-shot detailing Dragon Ball Super Divers, and a full-blown series is to follow unde3r Yuji Kasai. Previously, Toyotaro oversaw the Dragon Ball Heroes manga before he was selected to work on Dragon Ball Super with series creator Akira Toriyama. Following the latter’s death, Dragon Ball Super has been on hiatus, but Toyotaro plans to resume work on the manga soon. But until then, the artist is keeping a close eye on Dragon Ball‘s newest side story.

What do you make of this Dragon Ball update? Are you sad to see Super Dragon Ball Heroes end?


