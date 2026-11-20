Base form used to mean low-level power in the Dragon Ball universe, but with recent content, some fighters are changing the narrative surrounding the term. It started with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, where the Legendary Super Saiyan continued to display obscene levels of power without advancing to his next form. Super Dragon Ball Heroes then took it out of the stratosphere initially showing how strong Cumber was while still restrained in his base form.

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People can say that it’s a non-canon anime release, but Dragon Ball has a history of using non-canon elements in the canon’s main story. Crazy enough, Cumber’s first appearance in Super Dragon Ball Heroes was released before the new Broly film. So the concept was there before it officially made it into canon, just like Super Saiyan 4’s path to canonization. With the direction the series is headed in, it feels like latent power might get more of a focus in the future.

Latent Potential Revealing Itself In New Saiyans

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

A conversation that started back during Dragon Ball Z was latent potential. It started when Goku was addressed as a low-level fighter by Raditz and Vegeta. The term mostly references a fighter’s untapped power that starts at a Saiyan’s birth. Goku outgrew his expected poor power level and continues to prove that hard work and heart mean more than potential. However, it’s not focused enough on how good a fighter could be, especially if they start at a higher base level like Broly and Cumber. The former was sent away for exactly that reason.

Cumber clearly boasts an insane potential. He stayed in his base form and depowered Super Saiyan Trunks, battled well with Super Saiyan Blue Vegito and never missed a beat. When he needed to finally transform, he only ascended to a Golden Great Ape and then later Super Saiyan 3 against Super Saiyan 4 Xeno Vegito. It was an insane display of power that made audiences rethink how latent abilities work into the equation. Furthermore, the non-canon iteration of Dragon Ball Z Broly showed off the power of Super Saiyan 4, despite that power-up being significantly outdated by timeline standards as well. He matched up with Super Saiyan 3 Cumber, proving that potential, not new transformations can reign supreme.

Latent Potential Looks To Continue Its Comeback

While Super Dragon Ball Heroes got the conversation started, it got continual help from the Broly film and then Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Maybe the biggest example of latent ability is none other than Gohan. Goku’s son always carries a little more in the tank when it comes to fighting. As a small child, he was able to fight Raditz when his anger caused his power level to skyrocket. He later proved he could up his power level just a few years later against Super Perfect Cell as Gohan became the strongest fighter on Earth at that time.

He then stopped training, yet somehow managed to jump to the top of the power board in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero by becoming Beast Gohan. It keeps the plot interesting as anyone can show up at anytime and quickly overpower the Z Fighters. It also keeps Goku and Vegeta training for that exact reason. The next threat is always right around the corner, especially when neither of them are the latent kings of the universe. Which makes things fun because they truly are the underdogs in every fight. Do you think Dragon Ball is embracing this concept well? Let us know in the comments.