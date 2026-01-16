Dragon Ball Z: 3 Times Gohan Proved He Is Stronger Than Goku

Gohan became one of the most beloved anime characters of all time after being introduced in Dragon Ball Z. The sequel anime, which covers more than half of the story, was released in 1989. The story takes place after a time skip where Goku is living a peaceful life with his wife Chi-Chi and four-year-old son Gohan. Goku named his son after his adoptive grandfather, who died when he was still a kid. Thanks to his cuteness and intellect, Gohan grabbed everyone’s attention. However, it took a while for fans to realize that the half-Saiyan turned out to be a prodigy in martial arts, with an even greater potential than his father.

Before he knew it, Gohan became entangled in fights against aliens and underwent gruesome training to become stronger. While Goku is the protagonist of the series, his son has surpassed him several times, often having more spotlight than him as well.

3) Gohan Unlocks His True Potential in The Saiyan Saga

No one would’ve expected that a four-year-old kid, crying for his father, would have so much explosive power hidden within him. Filled with rage and sadness after seeing Goku beaten up by Raditz, Gohan landed a devastating blow to the villain, enough to severely weaken him. Even the unlikely alliance between Goku and Piccolo was no match against the Saiyan warrior, but Gohan’s unexpected blow helped them gain the upper hand. Even so, the victory came at the cost of Goku’s death, while Piccolo took the kid with him to train before more Saiyans arrived on Earth.

2) Gohan Is The First Super Saiyan to Reach a Second Level

Even before reaching the level of a Super Saiyan 2, Goku had long surpassed his father during their training together in the hyperbolic time chamber. Goku knew that if anyone on Earth was capable of defeating Cell, it was his son. However, during the Cell Games, Gohan was filled with rage after seeing his friends being tortured by several Cell Jr. He finally reached his breaking point when he saw Android 16 being brutally killed by Cell, as his rage helped him unlock a new level of this legendary power. What followed was one of the most satisfying moments in the series as Cell gets brutally bashed by a kid he looked down on.

1) Ultimate Gohan’s Power Was Unparalleled

The Z Fighters faced their biggest threat when Buu was awakened by Babidi. Thanks to the help of Elder Kai, Gohan unlocked his full latent potential, surpassing even Goku’s Super Saiyan 3 form when the boy himself didn’t need to transform at all. Although this form of Gohan is commonly known as “Mystic Gohan,” officially it’s “Ultimate Gohan.” He could have easily defeated Super Buu by himself, but his lack of experience and a moment of carelessness resulted in a frustrating defeat.

