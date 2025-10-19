My Hero Academia’s Final Season Proves It Has the Best Duo in Shonen Jump

My Hero Academia’s final season is currently airing, and with just three episodes released so far, it’s already proving to be one of the best in the series, if not the best. As All Might’s fight against All For One seemed to be turning for the worse, with the former facing his possible demise, the shocking twist of Katsuki Bakugo returning from his apparent death just in time to save him confirmed that Bakugo would prevent All Might’s tragic fate. The latest episode of My Hero Academia’s final season, Episode 162 titled “The Final Boss!!”, delivers exactly that, showcasing Bakugo’s explosive advance to rescue All Might.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this latest episode may be one of the best-animated in the entire series, it doesn’t just highlight Bakugo through flashy and fluid animation. The emotional depth surrounding his character is executed perfectly as well. By saving All Might, Bakugo redeems the mistake he has carried since the third season nearly seven years ago. However, the strongest element of this episode lies in the significant details about Bakugo’s character, which position him as the ideal support for the series’ main hero, Izuku Midoriya. In doing so, it elevates both Izuku and Bakugo as possibly the best duo in all of Shonen Jump.

My Hero Academia Structures Deku and Bakugo’s Bond Better Than Any Shonen Jump Series

Image Courtesy of Studio BONES

Bakugo and Deku’s relationship in the My Hero Academia universe isn’t what you’d typically expect from a Shonen series’ main duo. In most cases, the two leads are portrayed as close rivals from the beginning, pushing each other to grow stronger. Asta and Yuno from Black Clover perfectly embody this dynamic; their rivalry thrives on physical strength rather than emotional depth. Meanwhile, one of Shonen’s most iconic duos, Naruto and Sasuke from the Naruto franchise, share a connection rooted in ancient lineage, but their relationship often feels emotionally strained and even forced, as seen in fans’ criticism of Naruto’s possessiveness toward Sasuke.

In contrast, Deku and Bakugo’s relationship is far more emotionally grounded. From the start, Bakugo was naturally stronger, while Deku lacked any powers but still viewed Bakugo as someone in need of saving when in trouble, creating a deep emotional connection early on. When Deku eventually gained powers that began to surpass Bakugo’s, their bond evolved through jealousy, resentment, and mutual respect, an emotional thread that strengthened rather than broke. Their teamwork, showcased during their school’s duo test where they managed to defeat All Might, proved their ability to function as a powerful pair despite their differences.

Season 3 further solidified their dynamic, establishing Deku as the main hero and Bakugo as his ultimate support. After Bakugo’s kidnapping by the League of Villains led to the fateful All Might and All For One battle, resulting in All Might’s loss of power, Bakugo later confessed his jealousy toward Deku. This moment revealed the emotional depth of their bond, a relationship held together by All Might’s influence and mutual understanding. While they may not fit the typical Shonen duo mold, the final season’s key detail proves just how intricately and meaningfully their connection has been crafted.

My Hero Academia Finale Reveals a Key Detail About Bakugo, Aligning Him as the Best Support for the Main Hero

Image Courtesy of Studio BONES

In the latest episode of My Hero Academia, as Bakugo continues to pursue the Demon Lord, serving as the final obstacle preventing him from reaching Shigaraki, All For One expresses a deep hatred toward him, one even greater than what he felt for All Might. It’s soon revealed that this animosity stems from Bakugo’s resemblance to the person All For One despises most: Kudo, the man who helped his brother Yoichi escape from the Demon Lord’s control, effectively igniting the revolution against All For One nearly a century ago.

Although there’s no ancestral connection between Kudo and Bakugo, both play a crucial role in stopping All For One’s reign of terror. This parallel perfectly positions Bakugo as the true supporting counterpart to the main hero. The setup for Bakugo confronting All For One, now the central figure among My Hero Academia’s villains, with every thread aligning him as the main hero’s ultimate support, firmly establishes Bakugo and Deku as one of the strongest duos in Shonen, surpassing many others in depth and execution.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!