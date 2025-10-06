My Hero Academia Just Made One of Its Most Important Movies Canon (& What That Means for Finale)

My Hero Academia has kicked off the anime’s eighth and final season this Fall, and the premiere episode just made one of the franchise’s most important movies an official part of the canon. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is picking up right from where the seventh season left off as Izuku Midoriya and All Might are in the midst of their final fights against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. It’s a much more intense endeavor for All Might, however, as his super suit is basically on borrowed time the more All For One keeps negating everything All Might can throw at him.

This continues to be the case with the premiere episode of My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON, and All Might continues to fight with the help of his special armor that mirrors all of the quirks he’s seen in action from the members of Class 1-A. But as the premiere reveals more of the suit’s abilities, All Might also confirmed that this armor was developed by Melissa Shield, who first made her debut in the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes feature film. So now it’s very important to check out this movie for the whole picture.

Who Is Melissa Shield in My Hero Academia Final Season?

Courtesy of Toho Animation

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Episode 1 reveals just how advanced All Might’s suit of armor actually is. No matter how much damage it seems to take, All Might keeps unleashing new add-ons and abilities that continue to pound away on All For One. Noticing that All For One’s body is rewinding itself in order to heal from the damage, All Might is seeking to deal as much damage as possible within the short amount of time that he’ll actually have the suit (and thus the ability to keep fighting All For One at all).

All Might explained that he had been thinking about how he’d be able to fight against All For One without a quirk of his own, and built a strategy around it. He also needed a suit and a suped up car to help bridge the gap, and explained that the friend he made in the United States back when he was first defeated by All For One was the one who crafted the suit. This is revealed to be Melissa (who’s watching the fight from afar), and further ties it into the events of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes.

Why My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Is Important

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

While My Hero Academia‘s movies have a debatable place within the wider canon of the series, Two Heroes always had the most direct connection with the anime. It’s revealed that in All Might’s past he had spent time as a hero in the United States, and got the help of scientist David Shield. Through the film, fans (and Deku) were introduced to David’s daughter Melissa, who had just as much technological skill as her father. And she’s the one that built this new suit.

Deku had also been using a technology Melissa had developed during the movie as part of this final war before, but this on-screen reveal of Melissa further ties this movie into the canon. It’s important to do so considering it reveals All Might at a crucial part of his past, and now with this final fight against All For One it’s now confirmed that this phase of his past was very important to his career as a hero as well. It’s all coming full circle, so make sure you catch My Hero Academia: Two Heroes before the anime ends to get the full picture. Because there’s no telling whether or not the other movies will be added to the fold as well.

