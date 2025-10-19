My Hero Academia’s Final Season Gets Big Opening Update With Bakugo’s Comeback

My Hero Academia is now in the midst of its final season, and the anime’s opening theme sequence got a major update with Katsuki Bakugo’s official comeback in the newest episode. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has been one of the standout new releases of the Fall 2025 anime schedule thus far, and All Might has been trying his best to hold out against All For One. But after going as far as he could, All Might was at death’s door in the previous episode as All For One was preparing to kill the former number one hero in front of the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But things started to turn in the other direction as when the previous episode of My Hero Academia was coming to an end, Bakugo suddenly woke back up and was brought back to life after taking a fatal wound from Tomura Shigaraki in Season 7. Now that Bakugo has come back to life and is thrown back into the action with the newest episode, My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has debuted an updated version of its opening that teases Bakugo’s path for these final episodes. Check it out in action with the video below.

My Hero Academia’s New Opening Brings Back Bakugo

Play video

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Episode 3 officially brings Bakugo back to the battle, and the new opening folds him into the battlefield as it’s revealed that he is now one of the many heroes supporting Izuku Midoriya from the sidelines. But there’s also another very important addition to the opening as alongside the brief glimpses of a fight between All Might and All For One and Deku and Shigaraki, Bakugo is seen in the midst of his own fight as well as he launches an attack on some kind of giant mass.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has brought Bakugo back to the fight, and he is ultimately the one that saves All Might from being killed by All For One. It turns out that after he was struck by Shigaraki, beads of his sweat had begun to explode through his bloodstream. Edgeshot was able to seal his wounds by threading his body through Bakugo’s very damaged body, but Bakugo’s quirk was ultimately what brought him back to life. And through his near-death experience, Bakugo has begun to evolve his quirk to a whole new level.

What Is Happening With Bakugo Now?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has also started to reveal that Bakugo had been figuring out his quirk much like he was starting to do in the fight against Shigaraki before. Now that he has come back to life, he’s discovered that the pain from the explosions setting off in his body is moving him much faster than ever. It’s meant that he can keep up with even All For One’s speed, and his explosions can deal some much needed damage to the villain’s rewinding body.

It was all on Deku’s shoulders before, but Bakugo has come to help his rival and friend through his revival. He’s now going to be able to damage All For One at a level that’s going to set the villain back, and the new opening actually does tease how far this fight is actually going to go as Bakugo pushes himself beyond his previous limits. So it’s now time to keep up with My Hero Academia‘s final season episodes with Hulu and Crunchyroll.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!