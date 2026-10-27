3 Anime to Watch If You Miss Gachiakuta

Gachiakuta’s anime debut in Summer 2025 established it as one of the best new anime series of the year, as reflected in the several awards it won thanks to its unique approach. Although it is a shonen anime, it stands out from the very beginning, following its protagonist on a journey of revenge while exploring elements the series is not afraid to depict.

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The series consistently delivers this experience without feeling like a typical old-school shonen anime, often making it seem more like a seinen series. Although Season 2 is currently in the works, several anime released in 2026 capture a similar feeling, offering a modern, seinen-like experience for anyone who has been missing Gachiakuta.

3) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image courtesy of Bones Film

One of the best elements of Gachiakuta was its animation by the renowned Bones Film studio. If you’ve been missing Gachiakuta‘s animation, then Daemons of the Shadow Realm is the perfect anime to watch this year. It is also one of the biggest anime to have been released this year, with a full 24 episodes. The series features a ruthless protagonist, Yuru, who is also on a journey of revenge as he searches for his parents and seeks justice against those responsible for their disappearance.

However, the main reason to watch this anime is that it is the successor to Fullmetal Alchemist, as both series share the same creator. While Gachiakuta features a fantastical power system connected to objects that hold personal significance, Daemons of the Shadow Realm introduces its own unique power fantasy that is just as intriguing, if not more. It is the perfect modern shonen anime for anyone to get into without ever feeling boring.

2) Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

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Since Gachiakuta is built around a revenge story, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, arguably the best revenge anime of the year, fits the mold perfectly. The anime follows a slave girl, Sitara, who embarks on a journey of revenge against the Mongol Empire, whose tyranny causes the deaths of her loved ones. However, as Sitara infiltrates the empire to enact her revenge, she discovers several nuances she must overcome.

The story follows her as she connects the dots and finds others who can help her on this journey. However, the series goes beyond simply depicting a revenge story, elevating its narrative as the protagonist shifts her focus toward saving someone new she encounters. Honestly, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is a masterpiece that does everything right, filling not only the void left by Gachiakuta but also that of great series like Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga.

1) The Vermilion Mask

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The Vermilion Mask is a seinen anime that premiered this fall, and its vibe and visual style make it look the most like Gachiakuta. While Gachiakuta follows its protagonist on a personal journey of revenge, The Vermilion Mask sees its protagonist trying to make things right and atone for a traumatic event he caused during his childhood. There are several reasons why Rudo from Gachiakuta and Peru from The Vermilion Mask feel so similar, including both of them losing a father figure.

However, what truly connects the two characters is their ability to unlock different power upgrades depending on the elements they use in battle, making them both highly versatile. As a seinen anime, The Vermilion Mask doesn’t shy away from depicting gore in its action sequences or exploring unsettling themes. With these nuances, The Vermilion Mask is the perfect dark action anime of 2026 to fill the void left by Gachiakuta until it returns with its new season.