Crunchyroll’s Fullmetal Alchemist Successor Is Ending First Season by Proving It’s a Worthy Heir

Fullmetal Alchemist has emerged as one of the timeless anime masterpieces, with no other anime ever able to compete with what this masterpiece presents. It was a perfect story featuring family bonds, war, and political conflict, with sci-fi elements that made it perfect through and through. Since its end in 2010, fans who have been looking for a series that could fill its shoes may not have realized that it would be none other than its literal successor, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, a new series created by Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa that began serializing in 2022. While the manga gave fans the opportunity to experience the same feeling, the anime adaptation has solidified why it is indeed the successor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bones Film took the helm once again to adapt Hiromu Arakawa’s latest work, allowing Daemons of the Shadow Realm to visually capture what made Fullmetal Alchemist unique, as its animation style preserves the same themes. However, the main element that makes it perfect is the series’ narrative nuances, as fans can see clear parallels between the two. Daemons of the Shadow Realm captures the sibling bond of its predecessor, along with the political disputes that make it a fresh shonen anime like Fullmetal Alchemist, and now, after a major run over the last six months, the anime is concluding its first season.

Crunchyroll’s Daemons of the Shadow Realm Ends Its Season as the Perfect Fullmetal Alchemist Successor

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm is one of the few anime this year to have had a longer run, spanning two seasons of the year. Now, after 23 episodes, the first season of the anime is scheduled to conclude on September 19, 2026, with episode 24 ending its epic run without a single boring episode. The writing of the series has been intricate from the start, with twists that keep fans on the edge of their seats. It begins by presenting a narrative that makes it feel as though it is set in a medieval period without any modern involvement. However, the series immediately takes a dark turn with a major attack between the two factions, revealing that two great families are at war, with one of them choosing to live in an ancient way.

At the center of it all is the legend of the twins born, one at night and the other in the morning, with the main characters, Asa and Yuru, being these fated ones. It reveals that their powers, Seal and Break, have been weaponized for centuries by those who want them for themselves, seeking to control and dominate. Through this power struggle, the story introduces many characters over 23 episodes, revealing each character’s motives through betrayals and other elements, giving the story a gravity that feels right. The penultimate episode of the series further deepened the story by yet again adding a twist: a new faction that is revealed to be the main villain in all of this.

Ultimately, Daemons of the Shadow Realm does an awesome job of remaining grounded even in its highly fictional elements, making it easy for viewers to relate to the characters, and it is a crucial element that more new series are failing to realize. This is what made Fullmetal Alchemist a masterpiece of an anime, as it helped fans connect with all the characters it presented without making even one feel wasted. Daemons of the Shadow Realm, as Fullmetal Alchemist‘s successor, has done the same while airing on Crunchyroll, and it is evident that it will continue this momentum in its next season, making it a series that fans should be excited about in the future.