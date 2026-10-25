3 Anime to Watch on Prime Video This October

October 2026 is closer to its end than ever, which means Halloween is right around the corner. The spooky season also brought back several exciting anime sequels such as The Apothecary Diaries and Black Clover. While the anime sequels and even the new debuts are more than exciting enough, not many of them fit the Halloween vibe. Lucky for us, platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix, and more don’t fall short of exciting anime series for every season and mood. Prime Video is one such platform that has been venturing deep into the anime world for quite some time now.

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Thanks to that, the library is expanding each season with critically acclaimed shows such as Nippon Sangoku, The Ghost in the Shell (reboot), and many more series that aren’t streaming anywhere else. While there are only a few days before this month wraps up, there’s more than enough time to catch up with these exciting anime shows. While they’re not conventionally Halloween-centric shows, they do have enough dark vibes and spookiness to be the perfect show you need for the season.

3) Banana Fish

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

MAPPA, the same studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan Final Season, released Banana Fish in 2018, when it was still gaining a foothold in the industry. However, the anime was a huge success thanks to its exceptional story and gorgeous visuals. The story also follows sensitive themes, including psychological aspects that make it one of the darkest Shojo of all time. The story focuses on ruthless street gangs, human trafficking, exploitation, and all kinds of issues that are rarely seen within the Shojo demographic. Unlike fantasy stories, Banana Fish follows characters that are deeply human, which makes the suffering all the more excruciatingly painful. The anime is based on a 1985 manga written and illustrated by Akimi Yoshida, which has a more expansive story than MAPPA’s adaptation. Whether it’s the dark themes of the story or the fan-favorite Halloween episode, Banana Fish is a must-watch for everyone before the end of this month.

2) Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26

Image Courtesy of Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26

Best known for creating acclaimed Shonen manga such as Chainsaw Man and Fire Punch, Tatsuki Fujimoto is one of the most renowned creators in recent years. Aside from his critically acclaimed series, he has released several one-shots over his decade-long career. In November 2025, six animation studios banded together in November 2025 to release an eight-episode-long series titled Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26. Each episode of the series was produced by a different animation studio, including P.A. Works, Studio Kafka, and more. The project aimed to adapt the forgotten one-shots by the celebrated creator and introduce them to fans all across the globe. The eight episodes of the series follow different stories and characters, ranging from sci-fi to love stories, and many more genres. Additionally, each episode offers a thought-provoking story that lingers for a while as viewers are immersed in Fujimoto’sartistic world. The anime episodes aren’t traditionally horror jump scares, but what makes them truly perfect for Halloween is their weird, dark, and psychological themes.

1) Dororo

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Based on Osamu Tezuka’s 1967 manga, Dororo is a reboot of the 1969 anime, Dororo to Hyakkimaru. The anime was released in 2019, but it never received as much popularity as it deserves. While not a complete flop, the series still deserves so much more attention, but it couldn’t catch viewers’ eyes since it doesn’t have flashy animation or Shonen battles. The story follows the unimaginable struggles faced by the protagonist, yet he continues to fight each day just to earn the right to exist in a world where he was abandoned from the day he was born. Since his father, a samurai lord, sacrificed him to the 12 demons, Hyakkimaru was born without limbs, a nose, eyes, ears, or even skin, yet he still survived due to his mother’s prayers. He was saved by a kind man who created prosthetics and weapons, allowing him to grow up and embark on a journey to defeat the demons and reclaim what he had lost.

Do you like our picks – or have an anime you’d like to recommend that is available exclusively on Prime Video? Let us know in the comments below.





