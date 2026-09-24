Crunchyroll’s Dark New Fantasy of Fall 2026 Is Set to Perfect the Modern Shonen Formula and Go Beyond

The Fall 2026 season is only a week away, meaning the new anime arriving this Fall will begin releasing soon, and Crunchyroll, as the primary streaming platform, is gearing up for its new releases. The Fall 2026 lineup is very dynamic, as it will see many great anime return, including Black Clover and even Dragon Ball Super. But the lineup is also introducing great new anime, especially in one category for Crunchyroll. The streaming platform has continued to feature anime with darker elements, and the Fall season is going to continue this trend with one particular anime.

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The Vermilion Mask, based on the manga of the same name, will arrive this Fall, starting October 10, by 100studio. The seinen manga has a premise that perfectly embodies an element that many modern shonen anime, such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, are incorporating into their heroes. The new pattern these shonen anime are presenting is that being bestowed with a new power is not always a good thing; rather, it comes with its own burdens, which no one understands better than Yuji, as it controls him and makes him do things. This is exactly what The Vermilion Mask‘s whole premise is going to be, already making it one of the darkest fantasy anime series of Fall 2026.

The Vermilion Mask Will Be Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of Fall 2026

© Nabana Naba,Dr.Poro,SHONENGAHOSHA/ “The Vermilion Mask” Production Committee

The story follows Peru in a world where masks grant unimaginable and life-changing powers, and Peru happens to work under a legendary mask maker. However, everything changes when Peru dons the mask of a warrior god, which grants him legendary power but also controls him, leading him to kill his master and his friends, who were also the legendary mask maker’s apprentices. After this tragedy, Peru embarks on a journey to redeem himself for what he has done by destroying all the masks his legendary master, Gaston, created. Peru’s journey is perilous as he meets new companions and foes who shape him further, but the guilt he carries is always with him, driving his entire journey.

This is an interesting premise that approaches the main premise of shonen anime from a different angle. In shonen anime, powers are often depicted as something mysterious that can benefit the hero throughout their journey. This is why Jujutsu Kaisen emerges as a modern series, as it showcases the burden of possessing great power that, when out of control, can become a burden instead of a gift. After the Shibuya Incident, Yuji becomes burdened by his actions and chooses to continue moving forward because he has a greater responsibility. With The Vermilion Mask presenting this notion from the start, it elevates the modernized darker element of shonen anime.

The appearance of the anime so far also seems reminiscent of Crunchyroll’s 2025 dark revolutionary shonen anime, Gachiakuta, with the same blend of animation. The animation for the series is being handled by 100studio, which already proved its craft with the hottest new shonen anime of 2026 on Crunchyroll this summer. With such a foundation, The Vermilion Mask is aiming to become the hottest new anime on Crunchyroll in Fall 2026, as it will perfect one modern trope of shonen anime that has become a trend recently.