Jujutsu Kaisen Studio’s Darkest Series Gets Brand New Look After Netflix Revival

MAPPA is one of the biggest animation studios in the industry, and its popularity keeps increasing with several exciting projects. The studio’s most popular anime is Jujutsu Kaisen, which contributed significantly to its groundbreaking success. However, aside from this Shonen hit, the animation studio is loved for a variety of hit anime series and films. Established in 2011, the studio didn’t gain a solid foothold in the industry until 2016 with the premiere of Yuri!!! on Ice. Following the anime’s success, MAPPA kept returning with more projects, including Banana Fish in 2018, which is still its darkest anime. Even as a Shojo, the series touches on something extremely sensitive themes.

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Eight years after the anime’s release, Netflix released an official English dub in August this year. This was surely a pleasant surprise for fans, especially after the disappointing AI dub by Prime Video last year. However, Banana Fish still has a new set of surprises for fans with MAPPA’s upcoming 15th anniversary Exhibition. The official X handle of the Expo shared a brand new visual featuring Ash and Enji to promote the upcoming event. MAPPA also confirms that official merchandise using the visual will also be released.

MAPPA Is Holding Its 15th Anniversary Exhibition in September

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

2026 is a crucial year for MAPPA since it’s commemorating its 15th anniversary. The studio held a major event in June this year to announce new updates on its upcoming projects. This includes brand new anime announcements and a first look at the highly anticipated sequels. An exhibition was also announced around the same time, where 23 projects from the studio will be included. The exhibition is split into two phases, and the first one will be held from September 16th to October 25th, 2026. Additionally, the second phase will run from October 28th to December 7th, 2026, at the same location.

The latest visual is one of the many original artworks shared by the animation studio to promote the upcoming event. Before this, MAPPA also shared new visuals for Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more fan-favorite shows. It’s by far the biggest exhibition the studio will hold, and it will keep introducing fans to the vast range of projects under its belt, including the underrated shows. However, the exhibition is only limited to Japan, and there’s little to no chance of it being held in the U.S.

Banana Fish Is One of The Darkest Anime of All Time

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

2026 is an exciting year for fans of Banana Fish since the English dub finally made its debut, especially after the AI blunder by Prime Video. The anime is loved for its sensitive themes and the beautifully tragic story with stunning animation. The story centers around ruthless street gangs, human trafficking, exploitation, and all kinds of issues that are rarely seen within the Shojo demographic.

Unlike fantasies, the story is deeply human, which makes the suffering all the more excruciatingly painful. The anime is based on a 1985 manga written and illustrated by Akimi Yoshida, which has a more expansive story than the anime adaptation.