All 8 Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 Episodes, Ranked From Worst to Best

Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26, the anime series based on eight one-shots by the titular author, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series adapts eight distinct stories that Fujimoto created between the ages of 17 and 26. Known for his enigmatic storytelling, Fujimoto masterfully draws audiences deeper into each narrative.

Animated by six different studios and directed by seven filmmakers, the series offers a refreshing experience across all its episodes. Some stand out for their unique animation, while others shine through different creative elements. Though every episode in this anthology is distinct and incomparable, a few inevitably stand out more than others, and here’s how we ranked them after our binge session.

8) Episode 3 – Love is Blind

Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 is a collection of narratives filled with mind-bending twists, so an episode centered on a high school boy determined to confess his feelings to his crush, no matter what, might feel a bit underwhelming compared to the rest. In this story, the male protagonist resolves to confess his love, even if it means disregarding an impending alien invasion.

The episode follows numerous obstacles that come his way, but in a comedic twist, none of them seem to concern him as he dismisses them one by one. With decent animation and a lighthearted tone, this episode serves mostly as comic relief and little more.

7) Episode 2 – Sasaki Stopped a Bullet

Episode 2 of Fujimoto’s anthology is also a love story, centered on a male protagonist who has a crush on his teacher. However, as expected from Fujimoto’s storytelling, a twist soon follows when a troubled man storms into Sasaki’s class, blaming the teacher for everything that went wrong in his life after she rejected him.

Armed with a gun, the man demands intimacy with the teacher, prompting Sasaki to step in, even if it means taking the bullet himself. Miraculously, Sasaki manages to stop the shot. While the animation is decent overall and the episode remains entertaining, it lacks the distinctive spark that sets the other entries apart.

6) Episode 5 – Mermaid Rhapsody

Episode 5 of the anthology is another fantastical love story, following a middle school boy who ventures into the ocean to play a piano submerged underwater, hoping to see mermaids. The story draws on classic lore, portraying mermaids as beautiful yet dangerous creatures who lure humans to their doom.

Believing himself to be the son of a mermaid, the boy thinks he can befriend them, and surprisingly, he does, leading to a sweet romantic twist. While the narrative itself is intriguing, it’s the piano score that truly stands out. For fans drawn to fantastical love stories, Episode 5 of Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 offers a deeply engaging experience from start to finish.

5) Episode 4 – Shikaku

The female protagonist of this episode, Shikaku, is revealed to have suffered childhood trauma due to her abnormal behavior. Years later, she becomes an infamous assassin and is hired by a vampire who has lived for millennia, hoping she can end his life.

However, even Shikaku is unable to kill him and instead becomes captivated by the vampire’s strangeness, ultimately falling in love with him. What follows is a human–vampire love story reminiscent of other fantasy romances. Among the various “romance” narratives in this anime series, this episode stands out for its stronger storytelling and superior animation.

4) Episode 6 – Woke-Up-as-a-Girl Syndrome

Set in a world where some boys mysteriously wake up as girls and remain that way for the rest of their lives, a condition recognized as a known disease, the episode explores this unique premise. After waking up as a girl, Toshihide’s life takes a drastic turn, facing increased bullying at school and a strained relationship with his girlfriend.

However, it’s through this transformation that Toshihide begins to truly understand his identity and take control of his life. Featuring some of the most distinctive and enigmatic animation in the series, this episode stands out as one of Tatsuki Fujimotos 17-26’s best.

3) Episode 7 – Nayuta of the Prophecy

The penultimate episode of Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 is set in a fantastical world where mages are common and have prophesied that a girl named Nayuta will be born with horns and destined to end the world. However, her brother, Kenji, refuses to believe this and cares for his sister as any older brother would, even though Nayuta has shown disturbing behavior since birth, such as killing and eating small animals.

When one of Nayuta’s actions crosses a line, Kenji takes responsibility, causing her to feel guilty and ultimately reveal her destructive power. Upon realizing the truth, Kenji simply scolds her as any brother would a misbehaving sibling. The moral of the story is simple, but the distinct animation and powerful soundtrack make this episode stand out. It also clearly hints at where Fujimoto may have drawn inspiration for Nayuta’s character in Chainsaw Man.

2) Episode 8 – Sisters

All the episodes of Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 incorporate elements of fantasy, except for the final one. Titled Sisters, this episode centers on two sisters attending art school. The older sister, Mitsuko, finds herself in an awkward situation when her younger sister paints a nude portrait of her that becomes the highlight of the exhibition. Following the school’s tradition, the painting will be displayed publicly for a year.

The episode focuses on Mitsuko’s discomfort and how she navigates this strange predicament. Featuring some of the series’ best and most polished animation, it’s the grounded narrative and the moral drawn from a realistic situation that make Sisters one of the standout episodes of the anthology.

1) Episode 1 – A Couple Clucking Chickens Were Still Kickin’ in the Schoolyard

There’s no doubt that the first episode of Tatsuki Fujimoto17-26 is the best of this peculiar anthology, and for a simple reason: it serves as the perfect opener, instantly hooking anyone even remotely interested in the series. With Earth overtaken by aliens capable of transforming and driven by their hunger for human flesh, humanity stands on the brink of extinction.

Amid this chaos, the story follows two humans pretending to be chickens living in a schoolyard. But what happens when they’re discovered? The result is a mix of a shonen-level final battle, a mind-bending twist, fluid animation, and an exceptional soundtrack. Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 couldn’t have started with a better episode to captivate viewers from the very beginning, making it the standout of the entire series.

