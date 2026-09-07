Prime Video’s Breakout Anime Hit Confirms New Sequel – Watch Trailer

2026 has been yet another incredible year for anime fans, and the final quarter is already upon us. From the highly anticipated sequel seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End to the new additions in the anime world such as Witch Hat Atelier, the year was full of exciting surprises for fans. As always, Crunchyroll released a majority of the anime series this year as well. However, other platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video weren’t behind in introducing new shows as well. Prime Video often releases new anime each year, and while there are as many additions as Crunchyroll, each of them is unique in its own way.

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Spring 2026 was by far the biggest quarter for the platform with the debut of the breakout hit Nippon Sangoku. The anime debut already made headlines in January this year when the trailer was revealed. The series officially began streaming in April as part of the Spring 2026 lineup, and it didn’t take long to grab viewers’ attention. As one of the most critically acclaimed anime of the year, fans didn’t have to wait for long after the first season’s finale for a sequel announcement. Along with an announcement teaser, the official website of the anime shared more updates for fans awaiting the second season.

Nippon Sangoku Creator Breaks Silence on Season 2 Announcement

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The official website of the anime revealed that the second season is already under production. Along with the update, the website also shared an update from the manga creator, Ikka Matsuki. The creator shared, “I am truly delighted that a sequel to the anime Nippon Sangoku is in production. The spark that was quietly lit in the first series eventually grew into a flame that consumed the era, profoundly shaking the destinies of the people.”

He further added, “What kind of landscape will the history recorded in the original work paint when interpreted and expressed in a way unique to film? As the original author, and also as a viewer, I’m looking forward to seeing how it all unfolds.”

Written and illustrated by Ikka Matsuki, the manga began serialization in Shogakukan’s MangaONE magazine in 2021. The manga is still ongoing and hasn’t shared anything about reaching its conclusion anytime soon. While it took five years for an anime sequel to be released, the wait was worth it considering the stunning animation quality. As per the announcement teaser, we can expect the same incredible adaptation this time as well.

What to Expect From Nippon Sangoku Season 2

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While the second season is already in the works, a release window hasn’t been confirmed yet. The anime will share more updates by the end of the year or in the first half of 2027. The story takes place in a near future when Japan, as we know it, has ceased to exist. After society collapsed, an era of upheaval sparked a revolution as the country was now divided into three major powers known as the Three Kingdoms.

The story follows the journey of Aoteru Misumi, a low-ranking official who will soon etch his name in history as a brilliant military strategist. He embarks on a quest to stop the terror of the Three Kingdoms and make Japan into a unified nation once again. The first season of the anime ends on a massive cliffhanger with the death of Kau and the arrest of Misumi and his allies.

The second season will continue Misumi’s journey as he tries to reunify the post-apocalyptic Japan. Without spoiling much, it’s evident that the first season was laying the groundwork for the story, and things will get much more complicated in the sequel.