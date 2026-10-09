2026 Is Making Shonen Anime History With Something That Has Never Been Done Before

2026 has entered its final season, and looking back, it has been a very fruitful year for the anime industry, bringing a lot of new and returning anime series. It started with the Winter season, where fans got to see many returning anime series with their new seasons. It saw Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren, Hell’s Paradise, and many other anime return with a new season. Meanwhile, the Spring season of 2026 saw the debut of many great new anime, such as Witch Hat Atelier and Daemons of the Shadow Realm. Yet, the Summer season proved to be even more diverse.

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This was thanks to the debut of adult anime like Chainsmoker Cat and Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You, which helped broaden the anime industry’s range of genres. However, the anime that actually stood out in the Summer season was Black Torch. The anime adaptation of Black Torch by 100Studio stems from the manga series of the same name, a manga that was actually still in serialization. The anime adaptation proved that the manga had a great story and that its animation was well deserved. Now, in the Fall of 2026, there is Psyren, an anime adaptation of a shonen manga series that was also cancelled, and its debut episode has also proved that these cancelled shonen manga deserved more than just being cancelled.

2026 Saw the Resurrection of Two Shonen Manga That Are Revolutionizing the Industry

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Black Torch’s manga was serialized for only 19 chapters before being cancelled because it failed to meet the magazine’s high demands. However, its concise 19-chapter narrative eventually helped Black Torch emerge as a strong 12-episode anime, perfectly embodying what every shonen anime should offer. With a rowdy, brawls-over-brains protagonist, a villain with a world-dominating plot, and a resolution that leaves the story open-ended, the series was as good as it could have been. The anime adaptation proved that the manga deserved a longer run, as it had established other elements that could have been further explored, allowing Black Torch to emerge as a leading shonen series during its run.

Now, another anime, Psyren, based on the manga of the same name, has made its debut. The manga was cancelled after just over 100 chapters, but it has finally received an anime adaptation. The first episode once again showcases classic shonen anime elements, including a rowdy, brawling protagonist. More importantly, what makes this adaptation successful and distinct is how it captures the retro 2000s shonen anime vibe that made so many series successful in the past.

These adaptations lay the foundation for the revival of cancelled manga series, especially shonen titles that ended prematurely for various reasons. With the anime adaptations of Black Torch and Psyren in 2026, the industry has seen a shift that could help more such series receive adaptations in the future, offering a glimpse of how these manga could have thrived had they been given the chance.