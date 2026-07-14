Solo Leveling Officially Silences the Biggest Worry About Its Upcoming Film

Solo Leveling officially announced that it would be returning with a movie during the latest Anime Expo, and since then, a lot of news has surfaced about the project. One of the biggest concerns among fans, especially since rumors about the movie had already been circulating last year, was what the film would include in its narrative. Many expected that, because the movie was suddenly announced following the massive success of the anime’s second season, it would feature original anime content. This uncertainty was further fueled during the announcement, where the Japanese trailer seemingly suggested both an anime movie and Season 3, a reference that has now been removed.

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As a result, many fans worried that the upcoming Solo Leveling anime movie would be a special standalone project rather than a continuation of the original story. However, those concerns have now been cleared, thanks to Sony, which will distribute the upcoming Solo Leveling film upon its release, seemingly confirming what the movie will include. In its Twitter post, Sony officially stated that the film will be a thrilling continuation of Sung Jinwoo’s story from the previous season, officially putting to rest concerns that it would be anime-original content.

Solo Leveling‘s Upcoming Anime Film Officially Confirms Good News

Solo Leveling: Beyond the System, the brand-new anime theatrical feature film is officially in production — the thrilling continuation of Sung Jinwoo’s story after the last season.



Co-produced by Aniplex, D&C Media and Crunchyroll pic.twitter.com/ADuWK1YohF — Sony (@Sony) July 13, 2026

The teaser for the upcoming film, Solo Leveling: Beyond the System, also didn’t clarify what the movie was going to be about, especially with its special effects making it seem like the film would be a special standalone installment. However, clues that it would continue the story from the last season were already present in the details and have now become even more evident after Sony’s official confirmation. The teaser highlights Jinwoo’s worries about how he has changed since the power of the System was bestowed upon him, while also recalling the pain he endured in the special double dungeon at the Cartenon Temple, where he was nearly killed by the smiling statue.

The latest teaser confirms that Jinwoo has acquired the key to the Cartenon Temple, the special dungeon, and his anxiety stems from the fact that he will now have to confront his traumatic past. This makes adapting the upcoming arc into an anime film perhaps the best possible choice, as it will feature Jinwoo facing those harrowing enemies and finally overcoming them. With a high film budget, fans will undoubtedly be treated to the best animation the series has ever delivered, making it even more satisfying to see Jinwoo overcome his past and his greatest fears.

The movie will likely first show Jinwoo establishing his guild, something he had hinted at in the second season’s finale, before he acquires the key to the Cartenon Temple. His confrontation with his past will then serve as the film’s climax, setting up the anime’s next season. The latest details about the upcoming Solo Leveling movie therefore confirm that the film will be a continuation of Jinwoo’s journey, much like Demon Slayer’s Mugen Train, which continued the story before later being adapted into a full television season for streaming. Solo Leveling could follow the same approach, as it has emerged as one of the biggest modern anime, and this has become the new standard for major franchises.

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