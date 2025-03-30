Solo Leveling Season 2 Finale Explained: Who Are the Mysterious Monsters?

The second season of Solo Leveling wraps up the Jeju Island Arc, which also sets up another chaos brewing in the world. Although Korea’s biggest threat seems to be over with the successful Jeju Island Raid, no one can be prepared for what’s about to come. The story will take a major turn in Season 3, and the new villains introduced in the finale will play a crucial role. Although the threat on Jeju Island is over, a few hunters stay behind to deal with the aftermath. What they didn’t expect was that entities far more dangerous than anything they had seen before would show up before them. One of them has the appearance of a human, but speaks the language of the beasts.

Another one is an ice elf, just like the main antagonists in the Red Gate Arc. However, the difference between those ice elves is astounding. The two seem to be working together for a common goal, even though they aren’t on the best of terms. The ice elf isn’t someone who craves unnecessary chaos, unlike the other beasts. After realizing their trip to the island is futile, he leaves the area first, using a teleportation gate, and then the other beast also uses his own gate.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa!

Solo Leveling Season 2 Finale Introduces Two Monarchs

Fans are aware of the unimaginable powers Jinwoo possesses as the Monarch of Shadows. However, the anime will reveal later on that there are more Monarchs like him, whose strength is beyond comprehension. The worst part is that they seek to destroy humanity just as they have been doing for millennia. Baran was the Monarch of the White Flames, the King of Demons. His powers were nothing to scoff at, but Jinwoo still made easy work of him. Meanwhile, the Season 2 finale’s ice elf is Sillad, the Monarch of Frost, the King of the Snow Folk, while the other beast is Rakan, the Monarch of Fangs, the King of Beasts, and we’ll learn more about them soon.

Both Sillad and Rakan are far more dangerous than Baran and will play major roles in Solo Leveling Season 3. The story will also unravel the true goal of the Monarchs and the historic battle they fought against the Rulers, another group of powerful entities. In the Season 2 finale, the one Sillad and Rakan are searching for is most likely Jinwoo, or rather, the Monarch of Shadows. They are surprised that he is helping humans while Jinwoo’s father, who went missing after attacking Dongsoo Hwang, watches everything from the shadows.