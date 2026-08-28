5 Anime Movies Coming in 2027 That Prove Anime Is About to Have Its Biggest Movie Year Ever

The Summer 2026 season is almost over, and soon this year will also come to an end, meaning preparations for new anime content for the following year are already in full swing. 2027 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years for the anime industry, with many amazing anime scheduled throughout the year. However, one of the best parts of next year is that there are going to be several epic anime movies as well.

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But what is really special about the anime movies coming out is that, among the dozens of films, there are several canon movies from ongoing anime that will serve as major entries in their respective series. This trend has been increasing lately, and these five anime are proof of that.

5) The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes

Courtesy of Kadokawa

The anime that surprised the fandom by hopping on the trend of converting the story of an ongoing anime series into an anime movie is The Eminence in Shadow. This marks one of the biggest changes in the anime industry, as it will be one of the first Isekai anime to hop on this trend, highlighting how anime movies are becoming increasingly common. This anime movie, with a release window of 2027, is going to adapt the events immediately after the second season of the anime.

The anime is going to explore a completely new area, featuring Shadow in an unknown world as he explores this new territory. It is clear that he will remain nonchalant while exploring this unfamiliar world, making this installment hilarious and flashy thanks to its movie-level production. It will undoubtedly be one of the biggest releases, and if you get the chance, be sure to tune in.

4) Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant might just be the most curious anime movie installment of next year, as it is meant to be the anime project that brings the series to an end, as announced years ago. The anime announced that it would conclude its story with two feature films, and the second one is set to be released next year. However, there is no way the next movie can cover the entire remaining story from the manga, as there are still many events beyond the match against Kamomedai High School.

Perhaps after the release of this movie, the anime might still return with a final season or even OVAs to properly conclude the series. But it is clear that the decision to convert Haikyu!! into anime movies has been a bad one, as it will force the anime into a premature ending. This makes Haikyu!!’s upcoming movie one of the biggest and most intriguing installments.

3) Solo Leveling: Beyond the System

A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling was one of the biggest modern anime series, surprising the fandom with two polished and epic seasons released back-to-back in consecutive years. This made fans very excited for the next season, and they hoped it would be released soon thanks to the anime’s pacing. However, a year after the second season’s conclusion, it was announced that the next installment would be an anime movie that continues the story from where the second season left off.

The movie, Solo Leveling: Beyond the System, is going to adapt the Return to the Double Dungeon arc as its main feature, creating an epic situation where fans will see Jinwoo get his revenge against the statues and further solidify his growth through the system. There couldn’t have been a better arc for Solo Leveling to adapt into an anime movie.

2) One Piece Film God Valley

Courtesy of Toei Animation

One Piece has consistently brought new anime movies every few years, so it was no secret that a new movie was on the way. However, the One Piece Day 2026 event surprised the fandom by revealing two anime movies instead of one, with the upcoming One Piece God Valley set to be released next year. It will also be the first-ever anime movie in the franchise to be fully canon, depicting the true events from the manga directly.

This has never been done before, as the anime has constantly been on air for 26 years, but the new direction of the anime’s production has created the opportunity to present a canon movie. What makes this movie even more exciting is that it will depict one of the most anticipated and biggest historical events in One Piece. Frankly, no other arc could work as an anime movie quite like God Valley, with its epic fights, twists, and compelling moments that shaped the world of One Piece.

1) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer is the primary reason behind the trend of ongoing anime turning into anime movies, and while it is up to fans to decide whether this is for better or worse, the franchise is going to continue this trend. Its new movie, the second part of the Infinity Castle trilogy, might have the same impact as the first or even surpass it. The wait for Infinity Castle Part 2 is long, as the first movie laid the groundwork and unveiled the epic production that Ufotable has created.

The events of the next movie are going to be significantly stronger, with more deaths and epic battles, as Upper Moon Ranks 1 and 2 take leading roles among the antagonists. With a foundation of almost excelling in every element, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 will undoubtedly be the biggest anime movie of 2027, further encouraging the trend of canon movies in the future and making 2027 a year that changes the anime industry forever.