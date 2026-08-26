7 New 2027 & Beyond Anime Movies Coming Soon to Get Hyped For

Anime fans have seen more hit franchises make their way to the big screen in recent years with huge success, and there are a few new movies coming to theaters in 2027 and beyond that you’re really going to want to check out. Thanks to the smash hit successes of franchises like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in theaters, the landscape has changed for anime movies worldwide as now it’s possible for any franchise to reach the same amount of success that any standard Hollywood release could. And that’s only going to be even more true from now on.

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2027 is already stacked with some major feature film releases that anime fans are going to want to keep an eye out for, and that’s only accounting for the ones that have been confirmed to be on the way next year. There are even more slated for further beyond that have been announced to be in the works, and here are seven major anime movies that fans are going to need to keep an eye out for next. Get the breakdown below of what’s coming our way.

7) The Apothecary Diaries: The Movie

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The Apothecary Diaries is not only coming back to TV screens with its highly anticipated third season of the anime this Fall, but it’s also coming to the big screen in Japan with a brand new movie. This one won’t be getting an international release until sometime next year (but that’s unfortunately yet to be confirmed as of this time), but it’s still plenty to be excited for. It’s going to feature a brand new story from the original creator behind it all, and that means even those fans experienced with the original manga and novel releases won’t know what to expect.

It’s going to also feature a returning production staff and cast from the TV anime series, and that means it’s going to be a step up from what’s been seen in the show too. The Apothecary Diaries has been a major hit thanks to its mystery elements as Maomao has to investigate something big each season, but now that’s going to be condensed into a single feature length narrative. Expect lots of fun coming to the big screen.

6) One Piece Film BAAD

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One Piece has announced that there are two new feature film projects now in the works for its future, and One Piece Film BAAD is the second of these new projects on the way. There’s unfortunately very little to go on about what to expect from the new movie as of this time, but its title has already launched all kinds of of potential theories. The “BAAD” could refer to anything from the name of a new character or location, to even being a potential acronym to something else bigger within the wider lore of the franchise.

It’s all a lot to be excited for as the TV anime changes up its own style as well. One Piece is only going to be releasing 26 new episodes a year from now on, and it seems like it has opened up the production staff’s schedule to bring in new movie project releases within a relatively close release window. Though there’s very little known about this so far, it’s still something worth seeing soon.

5) One Piece Film God Valley

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The first of these new One Piece feature film projects is certainly the most exciting, however. One Piece Film God Valley is confirmed for a launch sometime in 2027 (though it has yet to reveal an official international release plan), and it’s the more intriguing of these new movie projects. Because while BAAD might be tackling something brand new never seen before, this one is going to be adapting the highly anticipated God Valley flashback arc seen in the manga. Which is all the more interesting considering how the One Piece TV series has changed its own schedule.

One Piece: Elbaph Arc will be returning for its second season of episodes in 2027, and the God Valley flashback is a key part of those events. It seems like the TV series will be skipping over it in favor of releasing this new movie instead, and that’s going to change the way the TV episodes are showcased with international fans. This is likely a new pattern for the franchise moving forward, so we’ll have to see how it all works out.

4) The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes

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The Eminence in Shadow has been one of the surprise Isekai breakout successes of the last few years with two seasons under its belt. Rather than continue with a third season, the anime is telling the next phase of its story with its debut feature film. The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes is entering unknown territory as Shadow is placed into an entirely unknown world that he’s never experienced before, so it’s going to be fun watching him figure his way out of it in the same nonchalant way he always figures things out in.

It’s probably not the biggest franchise on your radar considering that there are other much more well known franchises on this list, but it’s likely going to be one of the most releases that you’re going to want to see in theaters if given the chance. It’s yet to reveal any international release plans as of this time, but hopefully this one makes its way outside of Japan.

3) Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant

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Haikyu!!’s anime franchise first announced a special two feature film project meant to bring the adaptation to an end. The first of these films released some time ago and showed off the match between Karasuno and Nekoma, and now the second is on the way to continue through the Nationals slate. Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant will be pitting Karasuno against Kamomedai High School, and it’s the most anticipated match of the Nationals arc overall as Hinata will finally see how he stacks up against this new generation’s Little Giant.

There’s a lot of questions surrounding this new project too as while it’s technically going to serve as the grand finale for the anime, Haruichi Furudate’s original manga series goes far beyond these events with a proper final arc. This new movie might find a way to include all of that into its adaptation too, so fans are going to want to keep a close eye on how this one develops.

2) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I has been the most successful anime film release in theaters of the modern era, and that’s especially more impressive considering that it was only the first of a planned new trilogy of features bringing the massive Infinity Castle arc to life. This first film was such a hit that it remained in Japanese theaters for nine long months, and didn’t even get a digital release until a full year after its initial launch. Unfortunately, that also means nothing has been revealed for its sequel just yet.

That still doesn’t subtract from any of the hype surrounding the new entry, however. With the first film kicking off the final fight against Muzan’s demonic forces, fans have already seen some fan favorites losing their lives in the process. The fights are only going to get more intense from this point on, and that means that they are going to be lining up as soon as the second film hits.

1) Solo Leveling: Beyond the System

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Even with all of these other franchises coming to the big screen, there’s probably no film that is drawing more attention right now than Solo Leveling: Beyond the System. Following two seasons of a successful TV series, Solo Leveling is continuing its story with a brand new feature film keeping it all going. This is another case of the film being so far out that it’s yet to reveal any potential information about what to expect or when to see it all in action, but that doesn’t subtract at all from the aura surrounding the new project.

Solo Leveling‘s anime has always been about these aura moments that impressed fans when they went down, and it’s likely that this new movie is going to provide all of that on the big screen. With it competiting with visual hits like Demon Slayer around the same time, all eyes are going to be on this one to see whether or not it makes the jump to the big screen successfully.