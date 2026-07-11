New Solo Leveling Movie Confirms Its Place in the Anime’s Timeline

Solo Leveling has announced the anime franchise is coming back with a brand new feature film, and has confirmed when it’s going to take place within the anime’s current timeline. Solo Leveling has been a runaway hit ever since the anime made its debut a couple of years ago, but the second season ended last year with no signs of a possible continuation. Thankfully, the anime finally confirmed that the anime is indeed continuing but not with a third season as fans fans had figured. Instead, Solo Leveling is coming to the big screen.

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Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is a brand new feature film now in the works for the franchise, and thankfully has also confirmed it’s going to be set within the TV anime canon as it picks up right after the events of the second season. Revealed as a “direct continuation to the series” that makes this new movie all the more exciting as Sung Jinwoo is going to be utilizing all of the new abilities he had rose to by the end of that second season at the start.

Solo Leveling Movie Confirms It’s Set After Season 2

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Solo Leveling: Beyond the System has unfortunately not revealed many other story details as for what fans can hope to see from the new feature film, but this is an important confirmation for the anime’s future. Given that this story takes place after the second season as serves as the official follow up to the TV anime, it also means that anything that happens in it will continue being a part of the TV anime canon moving forward. Whether or not that maintains its connection with the original webcomic release’s story is still unclear, unfortunately.

There are still many details still up in the air about the film as of this time in general. Solo Leveling: Beyond the System will be produced by Aniplex, Netmarble, D&C MEDIA, Kakao piccoma, and Crunchyroll, and will feature animation production from A-1 Pictures. But actual production staff, potential returning voice cast and more are still unconfirmed. That’s especially true for its potential release window or date. It might be a further off release than fans could be hoping to actually see.

When Does Solo Leveling’s New Movie Come Out?

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Solo Leveling producer Atsushi Kaneko previously hinted at the future of the anime franchise, but this was before it was confirmed that a movie would be continuing it all next. Noted during Mumbai Comic Con earlier this year, Kaneko revealed that he hoped that the continuation would “live up to everybody’s expectations and is working hard on it” but was also asking fans to give them a little time. This new film might not be hitting screens until late 2027, or 2028 at the earliest.

This announcement during an already packed Anime Expo 2026 weekend being so vague overall does seem to indicate that the wait for Solo Leveling‘s big screen return is going to be a lot longer than fans might be hoping for. But on the other hand, that does give fans plenty of time to go back and catch up with the first two seasons of the TV anime so far now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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