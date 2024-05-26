The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes Movie Trailer Released

The Eminence in Shadow will be continuing its anime with its very first movie, and now fans have gotten the first mysterious trailer for The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes! The Eminence in Shadow wrapped up its second season run last year with the announcement that the anime franchise would continue with a new entry. But rather than with a third season as many fans had imagined, it was revealed that The Eminence in Shadow would be hitting theatrical screens with its first movie effort instead. But there are still many questions surrounding this new movie now in the midst of production.

The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes has revealed to be the official title for the new movie, but details such as its staff, release date and more are still yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing. Its place within the anime canon is also in question as this first trailer for the new feature film teases Cid Kagenou fighting a mysterious opponent within a ruined cityscape while a piece of Mordred can be seen watching it all go down. Check out the trailer for The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes below.

What Is The Eminence in Shadow?

The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes has yet to reveal its release window, date, staff, cast or even story details as of the time of this publication. But the teases seen here seem to queue up a follow up from the end of the second season where Cid is seemingly transported back to his original world after touching a mysterious portal. If you wanted to catch up with the first two seasons of the TV anime ahead of this new movie, you can now find The Eminence in Shadow exclusively streaming with HIDIVE.

They tease what to expect from The Eminence in Shadow anime as such, "Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"