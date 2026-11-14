5 Most Powerful Dragon Ball Super Characters Goku Can’t Defeat

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga! Dragon Ball Super was released as a sequel to the main story, and it expanded the world-building by introducing the parallel universes. As the world became larger, more characters were introduced, each with their own set of powers and abilities. Two decades after concluding the original manga, Akira Toriyama returned with the Dragon Ball Super series, with Toyotaro working as the illustrator. The story takes place a few years after the defeat of Buu, where Goku and his friends are living peaceful lives with their families. While nothing significant has happened over the years, Goku and Vegeta refuse to give up on training and testing the limits of their powers as Super Saiyans.

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However, just when things seemed calm, the God of Destruction named Beerus, known to be the most powerful deity in the universe, awakened from his slumber. Not long after awakening, he began searching for a legendary Super Saiyan God he saw in a prophetic dream. Since Beerus’ thrilling fight with Goku, the manga has featured one adventure after another as Goku and the Z Fighters continue to become more powerful. Over the years, Goku has reached new heights of power that he never thought were possible. Even so, he still can’t defeat these five extraordinarily powerful characters.

5) Beerus

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Beerus was the first opponent of Goku introduced in Dragon Ball Super, and even now, hardly any characters can beat him. While initially an antagonist of the Battle of Gods Arc, it didn’t take long for him to join Goku’s side since what he needed was a worthy rival. During the Battle of Gods Arc, Goku borrowed the powers of his fellow Saiyans and awakened a legendary form called the Super Saiyan God. However, even after Goku used up all of his newfound powers, Beerus still only had to use a fraction of his powers to easily defeat him.

Goku has grown considerably more powerful ever since he met Beerus, but defeating a God of Destruction is something unheard of. Beerus is literally the embodiment of destruction thanks to his divine powers paired with eons of experience, making it virtually impossible for any mortal to overpower him.

4) Whis

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Although Whis was initially believed to be Beerus’ attendant, it turns out he’s an Angel and the martial arts teacher of the God of Destruction. Angels exist to guide and supervise the Gods of Destruction, placing them on a completely different tier of power even among the immortal beings. Whis is the one who taught Goku to tap into the power of Ultra Instinct that only Angels have been able to use for eons, considering that it requires the user to be in a state of mind and self-movement where the body reacts autonomously to danger without requiring conscious thought from the brain.

Angels like Whis are always in a state of Ultra Instinct, as evidenced by their white hair. Not only that, but Ultra Instinct is so difficult to master that even Beerus can only use it imperfectly. On top of his extraordinary godly abilities that canonically make him more powerful than Beerus, Whis has the ability to turn three minutes into the past and easily travel between universes with a speed that no one can match.

3) Black Frieza

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Frieza is one enemy Goku hasn’t been able to get rid of no matter how many times they fight. Starting from the Namek Saga, the villain keeps returning with new powers even after his death. Whether his army revived him or if Goku needed his help, regardless of the situation, the villain remains a crucial part of Dragon Ball Super since the beginning. After the Tournament of Power between all universes was over, he came back to life and dedicated himself to training again.

He returned at the end of the Granolah the Survivor Saga and showed off his new form, which he named Black Frieza. Unlike Golden Frieza, this new form is unimaginably more powerful and better in terms of speed and durability. He managed to defeat Goku in his Ultra Instinct state and Ultra Ego Vegeta together in one blow. The impact of the attack forced them both out of their transformations, displaying the difference in their skills.

2) Fused Zamasu

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Out of all the villains in Dragon Ball Super, Zamasu gave Goku and the others the most difficulty. He altered timelines, stole Goku’s body, ruined the world of Future Trunks, and even made himself undefeatable. As a Kai, he was already immortal with an endless lifespan, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t be killed. This is why he used the Super Dragon Balls to make himself an absolute immortal and teamed up with his future self to destroy all mortals from the universe. Fused Zamasu especially was the most powerful form he had since it’s a fusion of Black Goku and his future self.

With the abilities of a Saiyan and the immortality of a God, Fused Zamasu possessed the level of power that even Beerus couldn’t overcome. Although in terms of raw power, Beerus would stand on top, even he couldn’t do anything to stop him. Goku had no choice but to use Omni-King Zeno’s help to erase the timeline and Zamasu with it.

1) Grand Zeno

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

While he may look like a mascot character, Grand Zeno, the Omni-King, is the most feared being by everyone in all universes. This goes for even the Gods of Destruction, who are always careful in his presence. Zeno may not be a fighter, but he is the most powerful being in all Universes as someone who holds absolute authority and the power to erase entire timelines in an instant. This divine being doesn’t possess any martial arts ability, so he is unable to track the high-speed movements of fighters.

However, he doesn’t need to fight anyone in order to destroy them. Just one thought of Zeno can erase Goku’s existence along with his universe, which is why it worked out best for the Saiyan to befriend this godly being instead of making an enemy out of him. Without Zeno’s interference, there was no way for anyone to stop Zamasu’s rampage.

Which of these Dragon Ball Super characters do you think poses the biggest challenge for Goku, and is there anyone else he cannot defeat at his current level? Share your picks in the comments below!





