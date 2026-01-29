Dragon Ball Super to Finally Get Us Closer to Black Frieza Anime Debut

Dragon Ball Super has officially announced that the anime is coming back for a new era soon, and that means we’re now one step closer to seeing Black Frieza in action. Dragon Ball Super has announced that as part of the Dragon Ball franchise’s 40th anniversary celebration, the anime is going to be returning with an adaptation of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. This major arc was one of two exclusive arcs to the Dragon Ball Super manga that were never seen in the anime, and that brings us one step closer to Frieza’s highly anticipated comeback.

Dragon Ball Super might be coming back with the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc as Goku and Vegeta will be facing off against their strongest villain yet, but that means the anime is closer than ever to the other arc that follows with the Granolah the Survivor arc. This arc introduces a new warrior who has become the strongest in Universe 7 overall, and it turns out to be a returning Frieza who has been training to unlock a godlike form much stronger than Goku and Vegeta ever have been.

Dragon Ball Super’s New Anime Will Lead Us to Black Frieza

It’s funny to think back on Dragon Ball‘s most iconic villains over the years, and figuring out how big of a role Frieza has played since the very beginning. After his defeat on Planet Namek, Frieza has come back a number of times to the point where he was brought back to life after helping to save the universe during the Tournament of Power. He became an ally to Goku who even helped to deal the final blow to Jiren, and then flipped back to being a villain immediately after during the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

He had disappeared since, but it was clear that Frieza still posed a threat that Goku and Vegeta would need to deal with sometime down the line. This comes to fruition during the final moments of the Granolah the Survivor arc where he reveals he found a Hyperbolic Time Chamber out in space, and trained ten years within it to unlock a new “Black Frieza” form. This form was much stronger than Golden Frieza, and saw him defeat both Goku and Vegeta with a single blow (along with the villain they had been struggling against during the arc). It’s a pretty huge moment, but fans have yet to see what’s next.

Dragon Ball Super’s Hiatus is Holding Black Frieza Back

Dragon Ball Super’s manga ended with its adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, and it means that the series has yet to officially wrap up this major Black Frieza tease. This new anime does provide a perfect opportunity to continue that story, however, as it will be closing the loop on what was seen in the manga. Frieza might not return to the manga’s pages if it continues being on hiatus through the future, but the anime could tell that story instead.

Dragon Ball Super ending its anime with Black Frieza as the final villain would also be a fun full circle kind of moment for the franchise. That’s still all a question as to how those behind the scenes will be approaching Black Frieza’s role in it all, and for now it’s not a question they have to address directly. But fans can rest easy knowing we’re getting this cool form pretty soon.

