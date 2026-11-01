New Dragon Ball Super Remake Just Powered Up Super Saiyan God Goku’s Debut – Watch

Dragon Ball Super is now working through a new remake of the now classic TV anime series this Fall, and the newest episode just powered up Super Saiyan God Goku’s debut with a new take on the original ritual that brought it to life. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is an enhanced version of the original Dragon Ball Super TV anime, and the newest episode finally saw Goku and the other Saiyans gather together for the Super Saiyan God ritual. Which had been the most anticipated moment of this first arc yet.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is offering the third take on the Battle of Gods arc following the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods movie and Dragon Ball Super TV anime series, and that means yet another updated take on the Super Saiyan God ritual. The enhanced effects seen with other transformations is here as well, but it makes all the more sense for the Super Saiyan God form’s debut. Check it out below as shared by @DBPerfectShots on X.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 4 Debuts Super Saiyan God Goku

Super Saiyan God Ritual: DBS (2015) / DBS: Beerus (2026) pic.twitter.com/Af1u0yVa3i — Dragon Ball Perfect Shots (@DBPerfectShots) November 1, 2026

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 5 continues its way through the Battle of Gods arc as those on Earth had been trying to stall Beerus and keep him destroying the Earth. Luckily they are able to do so enough for Goku to arrive on the scene, and he has a plan to activate the Super Saiyan God form. By wishing on the Dragon Balls, Goku and the others discover a ritual that takes five pure hearted Saiyans to pour their souls into a sixth one in order to bring about the Super Saiyan God. And this ritual ends up working as the episode comes to an end.

The fight between Beerus and Super Saiyan God Goku is the marquee event of the Battle of Gods arc, and that’s set to truly begin with the next episode. But Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has begun to worry fans a bit as it’s not really clear what the team deems worthy enough to enhance, and what to trim away from other episodes. Because ideally, the ritual and the start of the fight could have started within the same episode. Or at least spent more time with the ritual instead of some of the elements that fans didn’t like in the TV anime like the Rock Paper Scissors stand off with Oolong.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus?

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is likely going to work through the fight between Beerus and Goku over the next two episodes, then it’ll be off to the Resurrection F and Universe 6 arcs that have been confirmed for the remake thus far. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes this new remake series will be running for thus far, nor has it been revealed if the anime’s other arcs will eventually get their own remake treatment (especially when it comes to the Future Trunks arc).

It’s also not quite clear how the series is going to choose to enhance these future arcs. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus features retooled scenes, new animation cuts, new visual effects, sound design and more, but some of the stars behind the remake have revealed that they have not recorded any new audio for it so far. It might not be as “new” as we hope, so we’ll have to see how this major Beerus and Goku fight goes.

How do you like the new version of the Super Saiyan God Goku debut in Dragon Ball Super: Beerus‘ newest episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.

HT – @DBPerfectShots on X