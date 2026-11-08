New Dragon Ball Super Remake Gives Super Saiyan God Goku vs. Beerus Major Upgrade

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has finally kicked off the fight between Super Saiyan God Goku and Beerus with the newest episode of the remake, and it’s given the fight a major upgrade compared to what was seen before. This is now the third take on the fight between Goku and Beerus as the new remake anime series is offering an enhanced version of the classic TV anime series from over a decade ago. Given that it was a fight also seen in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, there’s a lot riding on it.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus seemed to be heading in the right direction with its enhanced take on Super Saiyan God Goku’s debut, and that now continues with the latest episode as he is fighting full force against Beerus. The latest episode of the remake series has kicked off the fight between the two, and condenses about three episodes of the classic series into a much more streamlined version of the fight. And it’s all paid off well thus far.

Dragon Ball Super Remake Enhances Super Saiyan Goku vs. Beerus Fight

Super Saiyan God Goku vs. Beerus — Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 5 pic.twitter.com/1A5E2jIiWy — Zero Gravity 💫 (@Z3RO_GRAVITY_) November 8, 2026

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Episode 5 kicks off the fight between Goku and Beerus in full, and Goku’s new Super Saiyan God form made him a closer match to the God of Destruction than the first time around. This is also a much cleaner version of the fight as the original TV anime had extended many of these moments across three episodes. The fight has a lot of moments where Beerus is testing the extent of Goku’s abilities, and he’s enjoying seeing a potential worthy opponent developing before his eyes in the process. But now that’s conveyed in a much tighter timeframe.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is only five episodes into its run, and it has already reached the climax of the Battle of Gods arc with its next episode. That’s a much more suitable pace for the arc when considering its original movie origins, and fixes a big complaint that fans had about the original TV series at the time. But at the same time, the remake has made some awkward changes to how it has been progressing things so far with what the team deems “important” enough to keep in this version of the story.

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus?

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With the Battle of Gods arc reaching its climax with the next episode as Goku fades out of his use of the Super Saiyan God power, it likely means that the arc will be wrapped up within the next two episodes at the most. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be lasting for this Fall, but it will continue with newly enhanced versions of the Resurrection F and Universe 6 arcs next. But it’s not clear what ways those arcs will be changed for this new version.

Though most of the notable changes have meant the story has been more streamlined, there’s not enough of the new material that fans had been hoping to see. While there are new cuts in the animation, new visual effects, and new sound design through each of the episodes, voice stars hadn’t re-recorded their lines for the new effort so it’s resulted in an awkward blend of new visuals with older audio as a result. But how are you feeling about Dragon Ball Super: Beerus so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!