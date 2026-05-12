Top 7 Anime Sequels, Ranked

In the world of anime, beloved characters and worlds might not be gone forever once their individual stories end. Whether it be due to popular demand and/or the creators of these franchises having more stories to tell, sequels have become a big part of the anime industry in recent years. Keeping this in mind, we here at ComicBook.com have chosen seven of the best anime sequels to ever hit the screen, ranking them based on their overall quality within the medium. While some of these choices might be easy enough to see coming, others might come as a surprise.

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7.) Yashashime: Princess Half-Demon

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Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon was one of the biggest surprises in anime history, as the sequel series of Inuyasha was thought of as a story that would never become a reality. The story of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru’s daughters might not have lived up to the original story that started it all, but it was a welcome addition to the lore of this universe. Debuting in 2020 and running for two years, the story highlighted both what happened to the original anime’s characters while fleshing out the next generation. Running for forty-eight episodes, Yashahime might never return, but it made for a worthwhile sequel if you fell in love with the first series.

6.) Dragon Ball Super

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Super isn’t a perfect anime, but it has given Z-Fighter enthusiasts many characters, battles, and transformations that have become a big part of the shonen franchise. Originally created as a way for Akira Toriyama to bring the Dragon Ball franchise back to its former glory, this shonen sequel remains the main storyline for Son Goku and company to this day. Ultimately, there are some storylines that many fans feel weren’t able to live up to Dragon Ball Z, or the original Dragon Ball, for that matter, but the good outweighed the bad for many. The anime adaptation is set to return in the future with Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol, though its manga remains missing in action. While flawed, Dragon Ball Super has earned its place on this list.

5.) Digimon Adventure 02

Toei Animation/Yumeta Company

Digimon Adventure is one of the biggest entries in the digital monsters’ long-running anime franchise, though many fans believe that it was outdone by its follow-up. Digimon Adventure 02 brought in a new crew of Digi-Destined, while expanding on the digital world. While the franchise would receive multiple sequels and spin-offs that would add more material based on the first adventure that kicked off the anime series, there was something about the second series that worked so well. Specifically, the new protagonists were quite compelling, while the stakes would often become that much higher for the sequel stars.

4.) Naruto: Shippuden

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Naruto: Shippuden might not have been better than the original Naruto series, but it did an excellent job of raising the stakes while presenting a story that was far different than its predecessor. With Naruto and the rest of Team 7 now teenagers, Shippuden sees the script flipped by pitting the titular character against Sasuke Uchiha, who is fighting friend and foe alike to get revenge for the death of his clan. Unfortunately, Shippuden isn’t higher on this list thanks to its ending and how the final villain was effectively dropped in, meaning it wasn’t better than the og story, though it still made for an amazing entry in the franchise.

3.) Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

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Easily one of the most controversial choices on our list, especially when ranking this above Naruto: Shippuden, but hear us out. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has taken what was good on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and improved upon it in almost every way. Rather than simply seeing Boruto in the shadow of his father, the son of the Seventh Hokage has been tossed into a world unlike anything else his father had experienced, as he is now hunted by Konoha itself. While only time will tell if Two Blue Vortex can avoid the same pitfalls that Shippuden ran into during its finale, it’s on a great track to become one of the best entries in the shonen franchise.

2.) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

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You might be able to argue that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is a continuation of the original Pierrot anime series, though the return of the Soul Society has improved quite a few elements of the first series that kicked off Ichigo Kurosaki’s story. To start, the fight against Yhwach and the Sternritter has been “all killer, no filler,” whereas Bleach’s first anime adaptation found itself spinning its wheels for many of its filler episodes. The progression of Studio Pierrot’s animation for the Blood War also made the storyline pop far more than its predecessor on the screen, and with one final season to go, it seems deadset on being the best of the best from Tite Kubo.

1.) Dragon Ball Z

Toei Animation

There’s a reason why Dragon Ball Z is still referred to as the greatest of all time in reference to the anime medium. To this day, the story of Son Goku as an adult was a benchmark for the medium, acting as one of the biggest stories that didn’t just introduce viewers in North America to the Z-Fighters, but to anime in general. Z took everything that made Dragon Ball work so well and elevated it to new heights, with DBZ still being a barometer for many other battle anime that have arrived ever since. You’d be hard-pressed to find an anime fan out there who doesn’t recognize Dragon Ball Z as one of the greatest anime sequels.

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