5 Biggest Retcons in Dragon Ball Daima (No. 1 Proves Vegeta Is a Genius)

Dragon Ball Daima, the latest installment in the Dragon Ball franchise, is a special one and will remain so, as it marks the final project that creator Akira Toriyama ever worked on. With only a twenty-episode run, the series perfectly captures the core essence that made the original installments so special. Initially, its short run suggested it would serve merely as a side story and nothing more.

However, as the narrative progressed, Daima introduced several intriguing storylines that not only expanded the lore but also recontextualized many elements fans thought they understood about the series. From the origins of Majin Buu to the Super Saiyan 3 transformation, the series presents major retcons that challenge long-held assumptions about the franchise, even creating continuity issues with its chronological successor, Dragon Ball Super. Here are five such major retcons no one saw coming.

5) Dabura Isn’t What Dragon Ball Z Showed

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dabura, the Demon King who descended to Earth with Babidi, was introduced as the first main antagonist of Dragon Ball Z’s final arc. Portrayed as the Demon King, he was implied to be one of the most evil beings in existence. However, Dragon Ball Daima revealed many details about his past that have made fans rethink his true nature and involvement.

It was revealed that the Third Eye artifact grants its user unparalleled power, elevating them to the status of a Supreme Demon King. But Dabura was never tempted by its power; in fact, he betrayed his father, who had been abusing it to rule with tyranny. This suggests that Dabura was originally a good person, the complete opposite of how he was depicted in Dragon Ball Z. Had he been evil and used the artifact’s power, Dabura might have become even stronger than Goku and Vegeta. Perhaps it was his kindness that led to his downfall, with Babidi exploiting it and manipulating him, while in reality, Dabura had always been a good guy.

4) Namekian’s Origins

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Daima stands out for retconning the origins of many elements in the franchise, and one of the most fascinating alien races, the Namekians, also receives a major revision. It was always understood that the Namekians originated from a planet literally called Planet Namek. However, Daima introduces a significant change to this established lore.

The series reveals that the Namekians originally came from the Demon Realm, just like the Kai and other races known for their demon-like ears. What makes the Namekian origin especially notable is the revelation that they were once slaves in the Demon Realm and left it to escape oppression. Combined with how Planet Namek was later targeted by Frieza, this retcon in Dragon Ball Daima adds even deeper emotional weight to their history, confirming them as one of the most tragic races in the franchise.

3) Majin Buu’s Origin

Dragon Ball Z’s final original saga, the Majin Buu Saga, revealed that Bibidi, Babidi’s father, was the one who created Majin Buu, the main antagonist of the arc. However, in its early episodes, Daima immediately introduces a major change, revealing that Marba, a witch from the Demon Realm, was the true creator, with Bibidi merely commissioning her to do so.

Marba’s inclusion doesn’t just alter Majin Buu’s origin but also that of the Saibamen. She reveals that she was the one who created them and had sold their seeds long ago. Previously, the Saibamen’s origin was depicted as the Saiyans discovering them on a planet during one of their conquests, implying it was a pure coincidence. This new detail suggests that the Saiyans merely stumbled upon Marba’s creation, hinting that she might be one of the most powerful beings in the entire Dragon Ball franchise.

2) Goku’s Super Saiyan 4 Transformation Breaks Many Established Rules with Its Debut

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Compared to GT, Goku’s Super Saiyan 4 in Daima is far superior, especially due to the intricate details in the transformation itself. However, its inclusion poses a major issue when considering its alignment with the next chronological installment, Super. During his battle with Beerus in Dragon Ball Super, Goku explicitly stated that his strongest form was Super Saiyan 3.

With Daima now considered a canon installment, Goku’s Super Saiyan 4 transformation directly retcons the events of Super. This even raises speculation that Super might no longer be canon, especially with ongoing rumors about the franchise’s future continuation. In any case, this transformation alters many established aspects of the series, leaving the direction of the franchise uncertain.

1) Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3 Transformation

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Seeing Vegeta transform into Super Saiyan 3 was arguably the biggest surprise in Daima, fulfilling a long-held wish among fans. While this transformation could have aligned with the familiar design, marked by long, flowing golden hair, Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3 form instead retains his signature spiky hairstyle, even as it lengthens. This effectively debunked the popular theory that the long, flowing hair was a defining trait of the form.

Moreover, the way Vegeta achieved this transformation also overturns long-standing beliefs about Super Saiyan 3 itself. Goku once explained that he attained the form after seven years of training while dead and in a non-corporeal state, suggesting that special conditions were required. Gotenks, being a fusion of Trunks and Goten, further supported the idea that only unique circumstances allowed the transformation. However, Vegeta reaching this form through sheer training alone not only proves his genius but Dragon Ball Daima also retcons one of the transformation’s core details, hinting that Vegeta could eventually surpass Goku if he continues to push his limits.

