10 Years Ago, One of Anime’s Biggest Movies Hit Theaters And Changed The World

When it comes to anime movies, many of the most legendary features were released decades ago, long before the current rise in popularity of the medium. Movies like Ghost in the Shell, Akira, Perfect Blue, and the many animated ventures from Studio Ghibli have helped elevate the anime world amongst the masses worldwide. Ten years ago, however, a newcomer arrived to challenge some of the prolific anime films of the past and has become a major example of how anime remains a masterful method to weave a tale. Makoto Shinkai has become a major name in the anime world, and this latest anniversary once again proves it.

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Your Name arrived in Japanese theaters on August 26th, 2016, introducing a time-traveling tale that helped establish director Makoto Shinkai as a force to be reckoned with in the anime industry. Focusing on high schoolers Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana, the anime film sees the pair switching bodies as they attempt to avert a catastrophe that is barreling down at their shared hometown across the ages. From here, Shinkai would go on to make additional critically acclaimed movies such as Weathering With You and Suzume. Thanks to this tenth anniversary, Your Name might be playing at a theater near you in North America, proving that there is still a desire to revisit what many consider to be Shinkai’s best anime movie so far.

Shinkai’s Bright Future Following Your Name’s Return

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So big has Makoto Shinkai become over the years that earlier this year, it was announced that Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures were already partnering with the director on his next project. While this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, thanks to the studios previously working with Shinkai to release Suzume in 2023, what makes this shocking is that the story details of the movie remain a mystery. Each of Makoto’s films has featured supernatural elements tied into a romantic storyline, so many anime fans are expecting the same for whatever the legendary director has planned.

While fans probably shouldn’t expect a sequel to Your Name in the near future, if ever, there is one project related to the film that has been on the back burner for years. Announced all the way back in 2017, a live-action anime adaptation of Shinkai’s film was reportedly set to arrive thanks to Paramount Pictures, with J.J. Abrams’ company heading the project. Unfortunately, while there have been sporadic updates throughout the years, such as director Carlos Lopez Estrada joining the adaptation, few details have emerged recently. Earlier this year, Estrada hinted at the idea that the project might still happen via a Reddit AMA, stating that Paramount’s Your Name is “not not happening.”