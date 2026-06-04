10 Years Later, Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name Gets an Official New Release

Makoto Shinkai is one of the most renowned names in the anime industry known for directing several acclaimed films such as Your Name, Voices of a Distant Star, and more. He is also the founder CoMix Wave Films, a studio dedicated for visually-appealing animation and focusing mostly on romantic stories. In 2004, he released his debut feature film, The Place Promised in Our Early Days, which earned him critical acclaim and recognition. However, it wasn’t until his groundbreaking film Your Name was released in 2016 that earned him global recognition and the director etched his name in history as one of the best filmakers in the country. Even after a decade since the release of Your Name, the film is known as one of th best of all time and almost every anime enthusiast has watched it. Fans are always looking forward to more projects by the legendary director, and he confirmed an exciting update for fans.

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