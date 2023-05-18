2023 Eisner Awards Reveals Manga Nominations

As the summer moves along, the time has come again for the Eisner Awards. The event will go down this July, so the team behind the annual awards just revealed who all is competing for an honor. Of course, that means a number of manga titles were nominated, and we're here breaking down who made the cut this year.

Comic-Con International revealed its big update the other day as its full list of 2023 nominations was posted. As usual, a slew of manga was included under the category of Best U.S. Edition of International Material from Asia. So if you want to see who was highlighted, you can check out the list of nominations below:

Black Paradox, by Junji Ito, translation by Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Media)



The Hellbound vols. 1-2, by Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok, translation by Danny Lim (Dark Horse)



Look Back, by Tatsuki Fujimoto, translation by Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)



PTSD Radio vol. 1, by Masaaki Nakayama, translation by Adam Hirsch (Kodansha)



Shuna's Journey, by Hayao Miyazaki; translation by Alex Dudok de Wit (First Second/Macmillan)



Talk to My Back, by Yamada Murasaki, translation by Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly)



As you can see, the list includes plenty of great artists including Junji Ito who has won a few Eisner Awards at this point. Other creators like Yamada Murasaki found themselves nominated, and Tatsuki Fujimoto of Chainsaw Man fame was honored with a shoutout for a recent one-shot. The entire list of nominations for 2023 is nothing short of impressive, so anyone could go home with this award.

These creators are not the only manga-related talent up for an award at the Eisner event. The event will also add new members to its Hall of Fame, and one of its potential additions hails from Japan. It turns out Keiji Nakazawa is in the running to join the Eisner Hall of Fame, and his work most certainly deserves such praise. After all, Nakazawa is the creator of Barefoot Gen which tells the story of a young boy living in the aftermath of the Hiroshima nuclear bombing. Despite a recent ban, Barefoot Gen remains one of the most visceral depictions in manga of how World War II impacted Japan, and Nakazawa lived through that period himself. So hopefully, the mangaka will be honored with a spot in the Eisner Hall of Fame come July.

