Vinland Saga Creator Shares Stellar Manga Recommendation

Vinland Saga Season 2 has been a major anime in the spring season of 2023. Focusing on Thorfinn as he hangs up his daggers in an attempt to farm his way to freedom, there are only a few episodes left before the current season draws to a close. While the anime continues, the manga is marching forward as things have changed dramatically for Thorfinn thanks to creator Makoto Yukimura. Now, the mangaka has taken the opportunity to recommend a manga that is quite different from his viking epic.

Throughout the history of manga, it has been clear that artists truly admire the work of their peers. For Makoto Yukimura, he has taken the opportunity to recommend a manga series titled "My Girlfriend's Child". Rather than focusing on bloody battles or world-ending alien invasions, the manga instead takes the opportunity to focus on a real-life occurrence that sees two teenagers struggling with an unexpected pregnancy and how it affects their lives. In promoting the series, here's what Yukimura had to say on Twitter, "It is a manga which very earnestly and seriously considers its theme. Mamoru Aoi's precise skill and earnest approach to creation touched my heart."

(Photo: MAPPA)

What is My Girlfriend's Child?

If you're unfamiliar with My Girlfriend's Child, the series first began in 2021 and continues to release new chapters to this day. Here's an official description that breaks down the true-to-life tale, "Sachi and her boyfriend Takara are a young couple in high school. They go to school together, hang out, and even engage in the more intimate side of dating. However, after a recent evening of sex, Sachi gets the feeling that something isn't right and buys a pregnancy test. Later, in the bathroom of a family restaurant far from her home, she sees the two red lines that will change her life forever. A tender and honest look at the realities of teen pregnancy, My Girlfriend's Child is sure to spark conversation."

On the viking front, Vinland Saga Season 2 has been setting the stage for a massive conflict between the farm where Thorfinn resides and the king of England, Canute, who just so happens to have a friendship with the anime's protagonist. Needless to say, the series is looking to end its second season in a spectacular fashion. At present, a third season has yet to be confirmed though there will be plenty of events to transcribe from the manga if it is.

Via Makoto Yukimura Twitter