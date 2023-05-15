K Manga App Faces Scrutiny Over Pricing Model

There has never been a better time to read manga. The medium is just about everywhere you look in Japan, and these days, the industry has dug itself a foothold with audiences globally. From France to the United States, manga sales are exploding, and new ways to read series are popping up by the day. Soon, K Manga will add to that list, but the app has prompted debate thanks to its monetization system.

So first, let's give some context. Earlier this month, fans were informed of K Manga's monetization system as users will need to spend money to access their favorite Kodansha series. K Manga will use tickets and points to buy things in-app. These items can be accrued with real-world money or through special events such as login bonuses and the like. This system is fairly standard for web-comic apps including Webtoon and Lezhin, but fans are taking issue with K Manga ahead of its June 2023 launch.

So they released the price points for K Manga via the IOS App Store. I’m very disappointed.



1 cent = 1 point. Now we have to see how much each chapter costs on release. What I’m wondering is what they means by “free chapters” in their description.. guess we’ll see tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/brtPxdTpMR — Danchou 📚 | CR: Demonic Emperor (@OGMangaHunter) May 9, 2023

According to the Kodansha team, users will be given a free 'Normal' ticket each day they use the app. They can be exchanged for a single chapter of any qualifying manga title. As for 'Premium' tickets, fans will get 3-4 a day if they participate in special events, and each 'Premium' ticket unlocks between 4-5 chapters of a manga. And when it comes to the point system, K Manga will allow users to purchase 100 points for every $1 USD spent. The point price for chapters will vary from series to series and even within a title. Older chapters may cost fewer points while newer releases require more points. As you can imagine, this point system could end up costing fans quite a bit of cash, and this system has sparked controversy among readers especially considering the kind of competition K Manga has.

After all, Viz Media has been a beacon in the digital age of manga. Its Shonen Jump app allows for nearly unlimited access to Shueisha's Shonen Jump vault for less than $30 a month. Now, it has launched an expanded app service with even more content at a similar price point. The service's monthly price has made it one of the best deals in manga outside of Japan. And in the face of K Manga's aggressive monetization system, well – you can see why manga lovers are upset with Kodansha's upcoming service. In some cases, the cost of 1-2 chapters on K Manga will cost the same as one month of Shonen Jump's subscription. So for now, manga readers will have to wait and see how K Manga fares when it rolls out on June 22nd.

Do you plan on using K Manga regularly? Or do you have other services on hand like Viz Media's library? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.