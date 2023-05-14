Naruto Creator Sets Release for New Minato Manga

The original creator behind Naruto is coming back with a brand new manga all about Naruto Uzumaki's father, Minato Namikaze, and the creator has finally set a release window for the new manga! Naruto is currently in the midst of celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Naruto anime's original premiere in Japan, and the franchise has gone all out in many ways to help celebrate both the manga and anime releases. This includes taking votes from fans all over the world to figure out which Naruto character is actually the most beloved in the long running anime and manga franchise overall.

The Naruto popularity poll ran for a few weeks earlier this year as Naruto fans voted for their top 99 characters across the long running manga and anime so far. Ending up at the top of the mountain with the most votes was Naruto's father Minato, and as part of the prize for winning such a massive poll, it was announced that Naruto series creator Masashi Kishimoto would provide a special one-shot for the fan favorite character. Finally, it's now been revealed that this new Minato manga will be hitting this Summer!

NARUTOP99 Manga Update! Masashi Kishimoto's One-Shot Featuring Vote Winner Minato Namikaze Coming This Summer in Weekly Shonen Jump!! #NARUTO https://t.co/gY3nAZ7cK5 — NARUTO OFFICIAL (@NARUTO_info_en) May 14, 2023

Naruto: What Is Minato's New Manga?

The latest update from Naruto's official website has revealed that Masashi Kishimoto's new Minato Namikaze manga is officially scheduled to release with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine this Summer, but unfortunately a concrete release date has yet to be set. As for what to expect from the new Minato story, Kishimoto teases the one-shot manga as such, "Right now I'm working on the short manga for Minato who placed 1st. While trying to make a story that would match the expectations of his fans, I ended up with more pages than I had originally anticipated. Please look forward to the story behind Minato's jutsu!"

Both the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga and anime releases are currently in the midst of hiatuses for the next few months, so this new Naruto manga entry will surely be a welcome release regardless of when it actually hits this Summer. And if i manages to showcase a new side of Minato's origin in any kind of way (maybe tapping into his most famous jutsu), then Naruto fans will have made the right choice with their popularity votes.

