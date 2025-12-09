2025’s Best Anime Movie Is Finally Available to Stream at Home (But There’s a Catch)

2025 has been an incredible year for anime. Not only has it delivered some of the best series in recent memory, but its film releases have dominated since the moment they premiered. While Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and KPop Demon Hunters have gained major popularity, the anime movie that has arguably stood above the rest is Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc. The franchise’s return comes three years after the first season of the anime ended, and with a proper movie-length format and a manga arc that naturally fits a cinematic structure, unlike Infinity Castle, which would have worked better as a series, Chainsaw Man clearly stands out as the stronger film.

Fans recognised this as well, with the Chainsaw Man movie becoming one of the top five highest-grossing anime films of all time in America, and even ranking as the best anime movie ever on MyAnimeList. The film was truly outstanding, and for those who missed its theatrical run, it is now available to stream at home, but there is a catch. Starting December 9th, 2025, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is available for digital streaming across multiple platforms, but you will have to pay to watch it.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Is Available to Stream on Digital Platforms by Rental or Digital Purchase

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is available for digital purchase or rental starting today, with both Japanese-subbed and English-dubbed versions. The digital platforms offering it include Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google TV, and Fandango at Home. Digital purchase prices range from $19.99 to $24.99, while a 48-hour rental starts at $14.99. Fans can choose the video quality based on the pricing, making it a great opportunity to experience the return of Chainsaw Man in a film format that many have praised as the best anime movie of 2025.

For fans waiting to stream the movie on Crunchyroll with their subscription, there are still no announcements. However, given its early digital release, Chainsaw Man may arrive on the platform soon, likely sooner than Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, as the latter has no updates on its streaming whatsoever. For now, digital purchase or rental remains the only option. Among the available platforms, Amazon Prime Video may be the best choice, as it already serves as a digital home for several anime titles. With Tatsuki Fujimoto’s other anthology adaptations also available there, fans may find Prime Video the ideal place to rent Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, but with digital purchase available on other platforms as well, fans can blindly choose any option of their preference.

