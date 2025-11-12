2025’s Best Anime Movie Has Officially Become One of the Top 5 Anime of All Time in America

2025 has been one of the most entertaining years for anime fans, especially during the final months of the year. While the new seasonal releases were on the verge of airing, it was clear that most fans were eagerly waiting for the biggest anime movie releases starting from September. First, the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle began its theatrical release in American theaters in September, breaking one record after another. Following this, another major release was Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, which arguably surpassed Demon Slayer in terms of its cinematic quality and storytelling.

This sentiment is shared by fans in America, as even though the movie isn’t following the same record-breaking path as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Chainsaw Man – The Movie has, after only three weeks in U.S. theaters, become one of the top five highest-grossing anime films in the country. With a total gross of $30.8 million, it has dethroned Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which held the fifth spot since its release with $30.7 million. This accomplishment is remarkable, especially considering the film’s smaller drop in its third Friday release compared to the first Demon Slayer.

Chainsaw Man Movie Becomes One of the Top 5 Highest-Grossing Anime Movies of All Time in America

Box office analyst Luiz Fernando shared an intriguing detail regarding the Chainsaw Man movie’s third Friday performance. On November 7th, the film grossed $900K, marking a -30.7% drop from its second Friday. Meanwhile, the film it dethroned, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, grossed $562K with a -57% drop. The analyst also noted that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the first movie in the series, earned less than Chainsaw Man on its third Friday, with a total of $863K and a -53.1% drop. This feat becomes even more impressive considering Chainsaw Man is an R-rated movie suitable only for adult audiences, meaning it had fewer screenings than the recent Demon Slayer film.

A similar situation occurred globally, as the movie was screened in fewer theaters due to its R-rating. Despite a smaller audience, the film has managed to secure a spot among the top five highest-grossing anime films of all time at the U.S. box office, with a global gross exceeding $158M. While it may not surpass Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which ranks 11th globally with $196M, it remains feasible for the Chainsaw Man movie to enter the top 15 highest-grossing anime films of all time, being only $12M short of Princess Mononoke, which stands at $170M. Nevertheless, it is no small feat that the Chainsaw Man movie achieved what it did, being the only R-rated anime to ever come this close.

