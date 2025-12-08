KPop Demon Hunters Makes History at the Golden Globes With Its Nominations

KPop Demon Hunters has been taking over Netflix ever since it made its debut earlier this Summer, and now the film is making history once more with all of its nominations for Golden Globes this year. KPop Demon Hunters has been an impressive success ever since it made its debut, and it’s been one of the most surprising standouts from the year overall. Not only did it quickly become the most watched animated film ever released with Netflix, the film went on to be the platform’s most watched feature film in its history. So it’s no surprise to see that success continue.

KPop Demon Hunters has been taking over Netflix and the world ever since it made its streaming debut, and now it’s preparing to take over the awards season as it has been nominated for a few Golden Globes. The 83rd annual Golden Globes awards have revealed their nominations for the year, and revealed that KPop Demon Hunters has not only gotten the nomination for Best Animated Feature Film, but also two others to make it one of the most nominated animated films in Golden Globes history.

KPop Demon Hunters Takes Over the Golden Globes

KPop Demon Hunters has been nominated at the Golden Globes for Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Song with “Golden,” and for one of the newer categories, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. The third category is especially notable as the animated film didn’t release in theaters, but has been such a massive streaming hit that it’s clear that the film could not be ignored during awards season. But it’s a chance that the film could actually win as while it’s very popular, it’s not always the popular ones that have a chance at nabbing the award at the end of the day.

It’s up against some major competition in each of its categories, but KPop Demon Hunters has just kind of been undeniable. It not only continues to do very well with its time on Netflix, but even managed to take the top spot in the box office when a sing along version of the film briefly hit theaters. It’s been such a mega hit that its songs have taken over the Billboard charts and streaming platforms, and there’s a chance it could win Best Original Song. So we’ll just have to see if it ends up winning any of the awards it’s nominated for.

Will KPop Demon Hunters Win?

The big question at the end of it all is whether or not KPop Demon Hunters actually has a solid shot at victory at the Golden Globes. Three nominations for the film gives it multiple chances, but it’s up against some very stiff competition in each of the categories. The popular films don’t always have the best shot of winning the actual award itself, but it’s original song might be the best way to win. It’s been taking over virtually everything, and the real artists behind HUNTR/X are performing it at major events.

This is likely the best shot KPop Demon Hunters has at winning a Golden Globe, but there’s still very much a chance it’ll win Best Animated Feature Film too. The film has won in some critics circles and starting to nab awards, and that’s usually the best indicator of its actual chances heading into the rest of the season. But we’ll just have to see as it shakes out.

