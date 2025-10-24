Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Ending, Explained: What Happens To Reze?

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, first released in Japanese theaters on September 19, has finally debuted in the U.S., starting October 24, where it is expected to remain on the big screen for a couple of weeks. This movie is a fully canon event, adapting directly from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga following the events of the first season. It introduces a new female character into the life of the series’ protagonist, Denji. With a runtime of over an hour and a half, the film delivers a proper cinematic experience and arguably works better as a movie format than Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

Adapting roughly 14 chapters from the manga, the Reze Arc portrays the thrilling turn of events in Denji’s life after Reze’s appearance, bringing romance into his world while leading to the biggest battle he has faced so far in the series. However, Reze’s introduction is not merely an extension of Denji’s obsession with getting a girlfriend, but rather a genuine build-up to what could have been the series’ strongest romance for its love-seeking protagonist. This is why her fate at the end of the movie hits so hard, especially since she was on her way back to Denji. But did she truly die, or is there still a chance for her return in Denji’s life? The answer is complicated.

Reze’s Fate Is Unfortunate

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

As the movie progresses, fans see that Reze, who initially appears kind to Denji, has an ulterior motive all along: to obtain Chainsaw Man’s heart. To achieve this, she builds a close connection with Denji, which ultimately leads to an emotional confrontation during the climactic battle. It becomes clear that although Reze intended to kill Denji, her connection with him influenced her actions. Had it been anyone else, Reze’s approach would have been far stricter, and she likely would have succeeded in her mission. The small empathy she develops for Denji stems from their shared background of hardship.

The movie strikingly reveals Reze’s tragic childhood, where she was subjected to horrific experiments by the Soviet Union that ultimately transformed her into a Bomb Devil hybrid with the mission of stealing Chainsaw Man’s heart. As Reze and Denji grow closer, she expresses sympathy for Denji, noting how unfair it is for a teenager to be deprived of school, something she believes is every child’s right. Once it is revealed that Reze herself never experienced a normal teenage life, their bond becomes even clearer, showing how alike they truly are. This may be why Reze attempts to return to Denji, fully aware of the risks after failing her mission and knowing she could become a target of the Public Safety Division.

However, the worst comes true when, on her way to meet Denji at the café, she is confronted by Makima. As shown in the ending, Makima does not allow her a moment to escape or retaliate, subduing her instantly. Yet the question remains: did Reze truly die? Like Denji, Reze is a Devil Hybrid, meaning even in death, she could potentially be revived by triggering the mechanism that allows her to transform into her devil form.

This suggests that even if what occurred in the final moments of the movie, Reze may not be entirely out of the picture, especially considering Makima’s manipulative nature. With her ability to control other devils and fiends, Makima could easily use Reze as an asset. The tragic part of this outcome, however, is that fans may never see Reze and Denji together again. Their bond had the potential to be something truly special, and no one else could possibly replace it.

Reze Was the Best Potential Romantic Interest for Denji

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

As mentioned earlier, by the end of the movie, it becomes clear that Reze had genuinely started to fall for Denji, largely because of their similarly rough childhoods. Together, Denji and Reze, sharing a comparable past, could have become each other’s support, creating a bond far deeper than what Denji could form with anyone else, especially stronger than with Makima, who only seeks to manipulate him for her own interests. Moreover, both Denji and Reze are human-devil hybrids, a nuance that would have only further solidified their connection.

At this point, it is uncertain whether they could ever be together again. Perhaps in future installments of the series, fans may see Denji overcoming Makima’s manipulation, learning the truth about what she did to Reze, and possibly reuniting with her. For now, though, that remains unknown. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc ends tragically, with the male lead never discovering what truly happened to the female lead in what could have been a powerful romantic story. Still, their reunion is not entirely out of the question, and fans may yet see Denji and Reze come together again.

