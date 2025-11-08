2025’s Best Anime Was Just Released on Amazon Prime (And You Need to Binge It Right Away)

2025 has truly been a remarkable year for anime fans, especially in the last four months, starting with the release of the Demon Slayer movie, followed by the Chainsaw Man movie, and Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, a recap of the final moments of the second season that also offered the first glimpse of the upcoming one. However, amidst these major releases, one more anime quietly premiered in theaters, and due to its limited availability, fans have long awaited its streaming debut. Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26, first announced in September this year, was screened in select Japanese theaters, with a limited global release that included showings in Los Angeles and South Korea.

Fortunately, the wait is finally over. Starting November 8th, the anime is now available to stream on Amazon Prime. The release date for Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 was revealed alongside its theatrical announcement. However, given its limited marketing and release, many fans likely missed the fact that this masterpiece has quietly arrived on Amazon Prime. To promote the launch, Amazon Prime released a 17-minute and 26-second video on YouTube, featuring snippets from all eight episodes of the anime. With Fujimoto’s anthology now available to stream, there’s no better time to binge it and experience its brilliance firsthand.

Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 Is Now Available To Stream on Amazon Prime

Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 is an eight-episode original net animation featuring the collaboration of six different animation studios and seven directors. This special project adapts eight distinct narratives that Tatsuki Fujimoto created in separate one-shots between the ages of 17 and 26. All eight of these one-shots were released before the author began work on his magnum opus, Chainsaw Man. With each episode handled by a different studio, the series captures a unique tone and visual style, much like Fujimoto’s original stories. The author has long been known for his distinctive storytelling, especially within the shonen genre.

If you’re a fan of Chainsaw Man and want to experience more of Fujimoto’s work, this newly released anime is the perfect opportunity. With episodes running between 12 and 20 minutes, the total runtime of the series is around two and a half hours. Each episode offers mind-bending twists and compelling narratives, making it ideal for binge-watching. In many ways, Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 delivers a similar experience to Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots, with every episode offering its own distinct flavor. This not only makes it one of the best anime releases of 2025 but also an excellent entry point for newcomers, as each episode provides a small yet powerful glimpse into the diversity of the anime medium.

