A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Shares New Poster

A Certain Magical Index made its grand return to anime last year, and this year we’ve begun to see its spin-offs make their way to screens. Along with the debut of A Certain Scientific Accelerator, we’re also getting a new season of the fan-favorite A Certain Scientific Railgun. Originally announced last year for an intended release window of 2019, the third season will now aiming for an official release in January next year. To better cement that it’s on the way, fans got their first look at the new season.

Released alongside a very brief teaser trailer for the new season hyping up the return of Mikoto Misaka, the official website for the series also revealed the first poster for the new season which gives fans a better idea of what Mikoto will be up to when we return to her adventures.

The third season of the series, officially titled A Certain Scientific Railgun T, will feature Tatsuyuki Nagai returning to direct the season for J.C. Staff. Shogo Yasukawa will be overseeing series composition, Kentaro Izumi will serve as art director, and Jin Aketagawa will be sound director.

Confirmed cast additions for the third season currently include Rina Satou as Mikoto Misaka, Satomi Arai as Kuroko Shirai, Aki Toyosaki as Kazari Uiharu, Kanae Ito as Ruiko Saten, and Azumi Asakura as Misaki Shokuho. You can see them all prominently displayed here in the poster, but it’s currently unclear as of this moment just when in the franchise timeline this new season will be taking place. Given their athletic outfits, it might be running parallel to the events of the sports activities of Index‘s third season.

Other major returning staff members include Shingo Fukuyo as director of photography, Yuichi Tanaka as character designer, Tomomi Ando for color design, and Maiko Iuchi is returning to compose the music for the new season. fripSide has been confirmed for the opening theme song, and Kishida Kyodan & The Akeboshi Rockets are slated to perform the new ending theme song.

A Certain Scientific Railgun is set in the same world and around the same time as the main series, A Certain Magical Index. The spin-off focuses on Mikoto Misaka, a Level 5 electromaster esper who is at the top of Academy City but gets embroiled in all sorts of trouble after befriending Toma Kamijo and Index. With two seasons of its own under its belt, you can currently catch up with the anime before the premiere of its third season on FunimationNOW and Hulu. For those wanting to check out the main series where it all began, you can find its three seasons on FunimationNOW as well.