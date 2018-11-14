‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ Season 3 Announces Release Window

Much like A Certain Magical Index, A Certain Scientific Railgun‘s second season ended many years ago and fans have been waiting for a potential third season for a very, very long time.

Luckily, their hopes were answered when the spin-off series announced it was coming back for a third season soon. But how soon? A Certain Scientific Railgunannounced a 2019 release for Season 3.

In a recent interview with A Certain Magical Index creator Kazuma Kamachi and editor Kazuma Miki for Newtype magazine (as reported by Anime News Network), Newtype revealed that the third season of the spin-off series is currently slated for a release in 2019 along with the newly announced spin-off, A Certain Scientific Accelerator.

There are unfortunately no other details about the third season to go on, but it has been confirmed that Tatsuyuki Nagai is returning to direct the season for J.C. Staff. The third season was announced shortly after A Certain Magical Index returned for its much anticipated third season as well.

The A Certain anime have been lying dormant for a few years now, so having each of its series returning around relatively the same time will absolutely be good news for fans who have been waiting for each of its series’ to return. But now they will just have to wait to find out when exactly they will premiere, but 2019 is much easier to bear than a 2020 release window.

A Certain Scientific Railgun is set in the same world and around the same time as the main series, A Certain Magical Index. The spin-off focuses on Mikoto Misaka, a Level 5 electromaster esper who is at the top of Academy City but gets embroiled in all sorts of trouble after befriending Toma Kamijo and Index.

A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010. The series is currently in the midst of its much-anticipated third season and can be found streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

