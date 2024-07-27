Clone High Revival Cancelled After Two Seasons

Clone High has been cancelled at Max after two seasons of the new revival series! The classic animated series made its surprising return last year, several years after the first season originally ran with MTV. This new version of Clone High had picked up where everything left off as it immediately followed up with that cliffhanger from the original series, and told a new story across two new seasons. But after the third season of the series (and second season of the revival) launched earlier this year, Clone High had gone quiet as to whether or not it was going to continue.

Unfortunately, this is the end for the new Clone High revival as TV Line reported that the series has been cancelled at Max after two seasons. “Although Max will not proceed with a third season of Clone High, we will always cherish our creative partnership with Chris Miller, Phil Lord, Bill Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja, Erik Durbin, Judah Miller, Corey Campodonico, Alex Bulkley, and the team at MTV Entertainment Studios,” Max stated to TVLine. “The incredibly talented voice actors, writers, cast and crew provided the opportunity to thaw out these legendary characters.”

How to Watch Clone High

If you wanted to check out the Clone High revival series for yourself now that it has ended, you can now find the series (along with the original) streaming on Max. Guest stars who joined the cast for the second season include the likes of Jermaine Fowler as Toussaint Louverture, Paul F. Tompkins as Professor Hirsute, Stephen Root as Schneider Snorkelle, Jackee Harry as Jackee the Ripper, Hannah Simone as Lady Godiva, D’Arcy Carden as Mary, Randall Park as Frida’s Adopted Dad, Jameela Jamil as Mrs. C, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Sandra Sandria and Richard Kind as Nostradamus.

Max teased the Clone High revival series as such, “This modern refresh of the Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Afterparty, and 21 Jump Street), Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Cougar Town, Scrubs) hit series CLONE HIGH is set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.”

