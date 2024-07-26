The Legend of Vox Machina Reveals New Look at Season 3

Amazon Studios has revealed a new look at the new season of The Legend of Vox Machina. Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Amazon Studios released a new clip of the upcoming season of The Legend of Vox Machina, the animated adaptation of Critical Role’s first campaign. The new clip features members of Vox Machina and their longtime ally Gilmore face off against the city guard of Ank’Harel. Things quickly descend into a chase scene, although these guards seem a bit more equipped to deal with Vox Machina’s usual mischief.

Just a classic Vox Machina and Gilmore mess-around! Watch this exclusive first look at The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3! pic.twitter.com/nl6pPaL7mf — The Legend of Vox Machina (@LVMandM9onPrime) July 26, 2024

The new season of The Legend of Vox Machina will feature the titular adventuring group continue their battle against the Chroma Conclave, a group of evil dragons led by Thordak, who was voiced by the late Lance Riddick in the previous season. In the new season, Thordak turns his attention to Vox Machina after their victory over the black dragon Umbrasyl, although the adventurers have grown more powerful during their travels with the collection of several Vestiges of Divergence. The show will also feature a new title sequence reflecting some of the events of the first two seasons.

Amazon Studios is also developing an animated adaptation of The Mighty Nein, based on Critical Role’s second campaign. Fans also got a sneak peak of that series earlier today, although a release likely won’t happen for that show until 2025.

The new season of The Legend of Vox Machina launches on Prime Video on October 3rd.