My Hero Academia: You’re Next Star Teases Bakugo’s Unexpected Role

At this point, we don’t have long to go before My Hero Academia returns to theaters. The anime is working through season seven right now, and next month, theaters in Japan will welcome My Hero Academia: You’re Next. The fourth film promises to show a new side to all of our faves. And now, a new interview with Bakugo’s voice actor is teasing his emotional role.

The confession comes from MORE Magazine in Japan as the publication spoke with Nobuhiko Okamoto. The actor was asked about the new My Hero Academia film, of course, and the topic of growth came up. It was there Okamoto broke down the three ways Bakugo has changed in My Hero Academia: You’re Next, and it seems a lot of that change is internal.

“There are three changes to Bakugo. First, the Howitzer Impact has become cooler. It is so powerful. Second, there is a scene where he cares about Deku. There have never been many scenes like that to date. So I felt he really cares about Deku here. Of course, there are scenes in which the two join hands in the second movie… It feels a little different here than before. I felt [Bakugo’s] growth,” the voice actor explained.

“The third is balance overall. This time around, there are many scenes where he makes comments… so I think he has the aura of the old Kacchan. I think that those who have been watching My Hero Academia for a long time will realize Bakugo has had this [new] side to him.”

Clearly, power is very important to Bakugo, so there is no doubt his explosions will be on edge the entire film. However, when it comes to growth, much of Bakugo’s changes have been internal. From his relationship with Deku to his ‘Save to Win’ outlook, Bakugo has come a long way since we met him back in season one. So if you are ready to explore this new side of Dynamight, My Hero Academia: You’re Next has what you want.

Currently, the anime movie is slated to debut in Japan this August. My Hero Academia: You’re Next will then head to the United States in October courtesy of Toho International.

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia teaser?