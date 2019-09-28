A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 Reveals Teaser Trailer, Release Window

After lying dormant for nearly a decade, the A Certain franchise made a huge return last year. Not only did the main series, A Certain Magical Index, return for a much anticipated third season, there was also a new spin-off anime based on Accelerator that launched with the rest of the Summer anime offerings. Now that the spin-off has ended, it’s time to look to the future of the franchise with the return of its other major hit, A Certain Scientific Railgun. Originally announced back in 2018 and scheduled for a release in 2019, the third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun has now revealed that it’s heading for a January 2020 release.

To celebrate the confirmation of this new release window, A Certain Scientific Railgun shared a short teaser trailer for the third season of the series. It’s incredibly brief, but is sure to please fans wanting to see more of Mikoto Mikasa as soon as possible.

Dubbed A Certain Scientific Railgun T, the third of the anime series will feature Tatsuyuki Nagai returning to direct the season for J.C. Staff. Shogo Yasukawa will be overseeing series composition, Kentaro Izumi will serve as art director, and Jin Aketagawa will be sound director. Other returning staff members include Shingo Fukuyo as director of photography, Yuichi Tanaka as character designer, Tomomi Ando for color design, and Maiko Iuchi is returning to compose the music for the new season.

fripSide has been confirmed for the opening theme song, and Kishida Kyodan & The Akeboshi Rockets are slated to perform the new ending theme song. Confirmed cast additions for the third season currently include Rina Satou as Mikoto Misaka, Satomi Arai as Kuroko Shirai, Aki Toyosaki as Kazari Uiharu, Kanae Ito as Ruiko Saten, and Azumi Asakura as Misaki Shokuho.

A Certain Scientific Railgun is set in the same world and around the same time as the main series, A Certain Magical Index. The spin-off focuses on Mikoto Misaka, a Level 5 electromaster esper who is at the top of Academy City but gets embroiled in all sorts of trouble after befriending Toma Kamijo and Index. With two seasons of its own under its belt, you can currently catch up with the anime before the premiere of its third season on FunimationNOW and Hulu. For those wanting to check out the main series where it all began, you can find its three seasons on FunimationNOW as well.

