A Major Anime Franchise Has Announced an Indefinite Hiatus Following Successful TV Series

While some of the biggest manga franchises have dedicated creators who weave new tales, these artists are all flesh and blood. Creators like Eiichiro Oda and Kohei Horikoshi have had to, in the past, step away from their amazing stories due to health concerns, making sure they were in good health to focus on Class 1-A and the Straw Hat Pirates. Unfortunately, a major manga artist is taking an indefinite break from their rocking story due to health concerns, as Aki Hamazi has confirmed that fans will be waiting for an unspecified amount of time to see Bocchi return.

Earlier this week, Hamazi released an official statement regarding her need to step away from Bocchi The Rock, the musical series that became a powerhouse following its anime adaptation premiere. While Aki didn’t specify what specific physical health problems she was suffering from, she did go into detail about her step away from the manga, “Thank you for always supporting ‘Bocchi the Rock!’ Due to ongoing health issues over the past several months, I will be taking a hiatus for the time being. Please note that the poor physical condition is due to physical factors, not mental health issues. After focusing solely on recovery, I have decided to return to serialization in the best possible condition. To all readers who have been looking forward to the serialization, I sincerely apologize.”

Bocchi The Rock Will Return

CloverWorks

While we might not know when Bocchi The Rock’s manga will return, the anime is set to make a comeback with a second season already confirmed. Alongside the message from Hamazi regarding the hiatus, the author also gave an update on the anime’s second season and a promise that when she does return to Bocchi, she’ll make it even more entertaining when she picks up the pen again.

“Currently, I am conducting location scouting for the (band’s) Tokyo-Nagoya-Osaka tour arc, and the progress of production of Season 2 anime is in full swing. Each project is now at a crucial point. I cannot say it yet, but I have some exciting news I hope to share with you soon. It may take a bit more time, but I am preparing to deliver a better result than before. When the series resumes, I’ll do my best to deliver an even more entertaining “Bocchi the Rock!” than before. I would be grateful if you could keep an eye on me! I look forward to your continued support.”

Following the successful first anime season of Bocchi The Rock from CloverWorks, the same production house responsible for Spy x Family and The Promised Neverland, the anime saw more success on the silver screen. Much like Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, Bocchi created a compilation film that covered its first season, presenting anime viewers with a solid summation of the rocking story.

