Bocchi the Rock Unveils Adorable Crossover Ahead of Season 2

Kessoku Band are currently tuning up their guitars for Season 2 of Bocchi the Rock!, but before they take to the stage (hopefully without a stage dive this time), Bocchi spent the weekend terrorizing fans at AnimeJapan 2025 with her latest crossover. The expo in Tokyo saw some of the biggest new and continuing shows get new updates, trailers, casting, and sequel announcements. Unfortunately for Bocchi, her show didn’t reveal anything new, but that didn’t stop they anxiety-ridden character from patrolling the con in her aggressive alter ego.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Bocchi the Rock! Season 1, Bocchi briefly fantasized about becoming a giant fire-breathing lizard and terrorizing the world with her anxiety and bad guitar playing. That alter ego, aptly nicknamed Bocchilla, has become somewhat of a symbol for the show. The meme even went so far as an official crossover with Godzilla. Now, Bocchilla is stomping around AnimeJapan in an amazing crossover with another dangerous creature… Odekake Kozame, the adorable shark.

Kadokawa

Bocchi the Rock! and Odekake Kozame Is the Crossover We Didn’t Know We Needed

To celebrate the AnimeJapan expo and the upcoming second season of Bocchi the Rock!, Hitori Goto and Odekake Kozame were the stars of a new four-page comic by Odekake Kozame‘s create, Penguin Box, which saw the pair patrolling the convention with the rest of Kessoku Band. In the comic, Kozame meets Ikuyo Kita, Ryo Yamada, and Nijika Ijichi. The trio looks around for Bocchi, who is hiding behind a podium.

After an anxious scare, she transforms into a slimy version of herself and slides around the convention with Kozame. But when the pair stumble upon a magical phone, they are transformed into Bocchila versions of themselves and begin breathing fire across the convention, before Bocchi snaps out of her daydream and embraces the adorable shark.

The comic is just one part of an extensive collaboration between Bocchi the Rock! and Odekake Kozame. The latter posted a brand new piece of artwork on the franchise’s official X (formerly Twitter) account for AnimeJapan2025, showing Bocchi and Kozame anxiously getting along. If that wasn’t cute enough, there were also meet and greets with Kozame and Bocchilla mascots at the event.

Bocchi the Rock! Season 2 Is In Development

Season 2 of Bocchi the Rock! was announced in February of this year. Embracing the musical themes of the series, Season 2 was announced at a Kessoku Band live event, where real musicians played the original songs from the show, with the voice cast and directors also attending. Instead of an encore, Season 2 was finally announced.

Season 2 of Bocchi the Rock! hasn’t been given an official release date yet. Fans were hoping for some sort of update at AnimeJapan, but it appears as though we’ll be waiting a bit longer.

H/T: Penguin Box on X