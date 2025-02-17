Bocchi the Rock Hypes Season 2 With Asian Kung-Fu Generation Promo

Bocchi the Rock! fans have waited nearly three years for the show’s second season to be announced. Like Bocchi herself trying to take to the stage with Kessoku Band, fans anxiously checked social media and news outlets for an update about the show’s return. Those wishes were granted just last weekend when Bocchi the Rock!‘s second season was finally announced to be in the works. To celebrate the announcement and a recent tour featuring the music of Kessoku Band, a brand new piece of artwork has been revealed depicting the members’ color-coordinated rock group.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new illustration was created by Yusuke Nakamura, who also draws the posters for the rock band Asian Kung-Fu Generation. In the anime, there is a scene where Bocchi’s anxiety misshapes her through several different styles of art and animation. But, you’ve never seen Kesoku Band like this.

Kessoku Band Gets a New Illustration Ahead of Season 2

The poster was created to commemorate the real Kessoku Band ‘We will B’ tour. With real musicians filling in for the anime members of Kessoku Band, the one-night event took place in Tokyo, Japan on February 15th. The anime’s voice cast — Yoshino Aoyama (Hitori Gotoh/Bocchi), Sayumi Suzushiro (Nikija Ijichi), Saku Mizuno (Ryo Yamada), and Ikumi Hasegawa (Ikuyo Kita) — all attended the event and gave live performances as their characters. They were also joined by a real band who played Kessoku Band’s album, available to listen to on most music streaming platforms.

The new illustration depicts the Kessoku Band in a fine-line style. The four members of the band are all encased inside the circle of a kick drum and are holding their respective instruments. Bocchi, wanting to drown out the outside world, is also wearing headphones. Beneath them sits a few small buildings, with a comical Godzilla-like monster shown to be rampaging through the illustrated city. Check out the poster below:

CloverWorks

Bocchi the Rock! Season 2 Brings in a New Director

When the event was finished, rather than the standard encore Bocchi the Rock!‘s creators took to the stage to confirm that the anime has been renewed for a second season. CloverWorks studio will return for Season 2, with Season 1’s animation being a major highlight of the series. However, like bands going through managers and record labels, Bocchi the Rock! is bringing in new leadership.

"Bocchi the Rock" by Aki Hamazi is on the cover of Manga Time Kirara Max issue 4/2025 to celebrate the Announcement of Anime Season 2 by Studio Clover Works! pic.twitter.com/VRygmfiFgr — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) February 17, 2025

Yuusuke Yamamoto, who acted as assistant director on Season 1, is being given the proverbial lead guitar for Season 2. Outside of Bocchi, Yamamoto has also worked on Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and Oshi no Ko. No release date or window has been revealed for Season 2 of Bocchi the Rock! but stay tuned for updates!

H/T: Bocchi the Rock! Official X