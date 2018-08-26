‘Ace Attorney’ Season 2 Reveals New Key Visual

Ace Attorney‘s anime adaptation is gearing up for its Season 2 premiere on October 6, and to celebrate, the series released a cool new key visual with a neat upside-down gimmick.

Legible in Japanese regardless of whether you look at it Phoenix Wright side up, or Godot side up, this new key visual is a great way to hype up what’s to come for Season 2.

Following a hint from their Tweet, fans realized you can flip the new visual over and the Japanese kanji would read as two different things. Right side up reads as “Gyakuten” in reference to the Japanese title of the series, Gyakuten Saiban. But upside down, on Godot’s half, reads as “Shori,” which loosely translates to “victory.”

Collaborating with the director of the original game series Shu Takumi, A-1 Pictures returning to handle the series production. Ayumu Watanabe is returning to direct the series for A-1 Pictures, Atsuhiro Tomioka is returning to write for the season, Kaoru Wada returns as composer, Yukiko Imai will serve as assistant director, and Keiko Ota returns for character designer and chief animation director duties. The new ending theme, “Starting Blue,” will be performed by halca as well.

The returning voice cast for Season 2 includes Yuuki Kaji as Phoenix Wright, Aoi Yuki as Maya Fey, Masashi Tamaki as Miles Edgeworth, Chie Nakamura as Mia Fey, Masami Iwasaki as Dick Gumshoe, and Tooru Nara as Larry Butz. Hiroaki Hirata has been cast as the newest addition, Godot the prosecutor.

Ace Attorney is a series of visual novel courtroom games from developer Capcom. First released in 2001 for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance, the series has since spawned many sequels, remasters, spin-offs, anime, and live-action adaptations. The series follows the rookie defense attorney Phoenix Wright who always does his best to clear his client’s names, and have them declared innocent after every one of the game series’ famous courtroom trials.

Ace Attorney can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll, and they describe the first season as such:

“Adapted from the popular video game franchise, Ace Attorney follows rookie lawyer Naruhodo Ryuuichi (Phoenix Wright) and his assistant Mayoi (Maya) as he defends his clients in a court of law. With limited evidence and logic as his only weapon, can Naruhodo turn the case around when all the odds are stacked against him?”